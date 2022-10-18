Read full article on original website
Florence capitalizes on Moose mistakes for 42-20 win
ALAMOSA – It was a battle of Top 10 teams when the eighth-ranked Alamosa High School football team hosted fifth-ranked Florence Friday at AHS Stadium. The first half lived up to the hype as the Huskies held a 10-7 lead at the break. But the second half was all Florence as they went on to win 42-20.
Hope in the Valley signs contract to purchase Rite of Passage property
ALAMOSA — This week, the non-profit Hope in the Valley signed a contract with the Alamosa County Commissioners to purchase property to serve as the future site of a 30-bed residential treatment and recovery center. The 6700 square foot building, locally known as the Rite of Passage, is located behind the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office on 17th Street.
Here’s where the City of Alamosa stands with the future of the Walsh Hotel building
ALAMOSA — For the fourth time in two years, there was a fire at the Walsh Hotel on Wednesday, prompting responses from multiple agencies as crews flooded the historic, abandoned structure with water. According to Alamosa Fire Chief Don Chapman, the investigation is ongoing and, as of press time...
