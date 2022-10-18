Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bolthouse Properties names tenants as construction begins on next phase of Belcourt Village
New shops are coming to the southwest corner of White Lane and Buena Vista Road as part of the Belcourt Village shopping center Bolthouse Properties continues to expand on the southern portion of southwest Bakersfield's Seven Oaks master-planned community. Four tenants — three of them food-related — were announced Tuesday...
A closer look at the candidates for Kern High School District Area 4
Area 4 of the Kern High School District serves more than 42,000 students and is the largest high school district in California.
Bakersfield homeless shelter gets a new look
It can be daunting for residents to enter the Mercy House Brundage Lane Navigation Center, but they’ll now feel welcomed by art. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann explains in this week’s Kern’s Kindness.
Bakersfield Californian
Museum lecture series to focus on the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield
The Kern County Museum’s lecture series is on track Wednesday to present what could be one of its most popular and timely topics so far this year: the future of the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield and its relationship to the community of Old Town Kern. Beginning...
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
Bakersfield Californian
Citing KCSO concerns, Wasco moves to create police department
Wasco City Council members voted Tuesday night to start the city's own police department, a yearslong goal that gained momentum after Kern County Sheriff’s officials gave notice recently their staffing levels could impact the existing contract with the city. The city approved a timeline for the implementation of a...
hotelnewsresource.com
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tehachapi Opens in Califronia
Owned by H2H Asset Group and managed by Hotel Equities, the all-suite hotel is the first extended stay hotel in the Tehachapi market. Best in class amenities such as full-service kitchens, high-speed internet, and a full service bar located in the lobby make guests feel at home whether for a night or while on an extended stay. The hotel offers pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom suites with work and sleeping areas that come with built-in shelves, lighting, large flat-screen televisions and flexible storage and closets.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
A closer look at those running for Kern County Board of Education Area 3
Incumbent Mary Little and challenger Dena Murphy are both women, both grandmothers, both worked for the Department of Human Services, and both are invested in serving children.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf
A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
Kern County schools see an increase in attendance post-pandemic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the global pandemic stopped our normal routines, including kids going to school, some schools across the state are still struggling with low attendance, now that kids have returned in-person. However, Kern County schools are experiencing the opposite, an increase in attendance this school year, including the McFarland Unified School District, […]
Customers may have set fire at Rosedale Promenade shopping center Party City
One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. There were no other injuries or fatalities.
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Proposed courses at BC draw scrutiny
Some folks in Kern County are probably unaware of the rich farm labor history that was born right here decades ago. And some, I suspect, would rather it remain that way because much of it is not flattering in a way that was exposed in John Steinbeck's classic, "The Grapes of Wrath."
Warming trend expected in Kern County’s forecast
Get your shorts and winter jacket out as you might need both this week! A warming trend is going to take over Kern County in the next few days due to a ridge of high pressure over the area. By Friday, a trough of low pressure will dive in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO thanks public for help in locating woman reported missing
The Kern County Sheriff's Office thanked the community Wednesday for its help in locating a woman who had been reported missing Monday. At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, 76-year-old Louise Bartley, whose dementia makes her dependent on medication, left her residence on foot in Mojave.
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Newsom offers $50K reward for information in 1990 murder of Jessica Martinez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 1990 murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Jessica went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was […]
