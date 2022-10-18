ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Citing KCSO concerns, Wasco moves to create police department

Wasco City Council members voted Tuesday night to start the city's own police department, a yearslong goal that gained momentum after Kern County Sheriff’s officials gave notice recently their staffing levels could impact the existing contract with the city. The city approved a timeline for the implementation of a...
WASCO, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tehachapi Opens in Califronia

Owned by H2H Asset Group and managed by Hotel Equities, the all-suite hotel is the first extended stay hotel in the Tehachapi market. Best in class amenities such as full-service kitchens, high-speed internet, and a full service bar located in the lobby make guests feel at home whether for a night or while on an extended stay. The hotel offers pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom suites with work and sleeping areas that come with built-in shelves, lighting, large flat-screen televisions and flexible storage and closets.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf

A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County schools see an increase in attendance post-pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the global pandemic stopped our normal routines, including kids going to school, some schools across the state are still struggling with low attendance, now that kids have returned in-person. However, Kern County schools are experiencing the opposite, an increase in attendance this school year, including the McFarland Unified School District, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Proposed courses at BC draw scrutiny

Some folks in Kern County are probably unaware of the rich farm labor history that was born right here decades ago. And some, I suspect, would rather it remain that way because much of it is not flattering in a way that was exposed in John Steinbeck's classic, "The Grapes of Wrath."
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Warming trend expected in Kern County’s forecast

Get your shorts and winter jacket out as you might need both this week! A warming trend is going to take over Kern County in the next few days due to a ridge of high pressure over the area. By Friday, a trough of low pressure will dive in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO thanks public for help in locating woman reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff's Office thanked the community Wednesday for its help in locating a woman who had been reported missing Monday. At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, 76-year-old Louise Bartley, whose dementia makes her dependent on medication, left her residence on foot in Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

