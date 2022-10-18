Read full article on original website
'Sadistic and wicked': Netflix in fresh The Crown row as close friend of Princess Diana hits out at series over scene showing royal in a limo before fatal Paris crash - as she accuses show of 'forcing' sons William and Harry to 'relive the pain and agony'
A close friend of Princess Diana has slammed Netflix as 'sadistic and wicked' over its depiction of her final hours in the latest series of The Crown. Simone Simmons, a friend of the late princess, was highly critical of the show's decision to recreate the moments before Diana's untimely death in a Paris car crash in 1997.
‘The Inspection’ Writer-Director Elegance Bratton on Making Films With “Radical and Defiant Empathy”
Elegance Bratton, writer-director of A24’s The Inspection and the inaugural recipient of NewFest’s Breakthrough Queer Visionary Award, says the cast and crew were “fighting the elements” during the filming of his narrative directorial debut about a young Black gay man who joins the Marines under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. “We were shooting in summer in Mississippi and it was biblically hot,” he recalls to The Hollywood Reporter, laughing. “I don’t even know how to put it. Like Black church in the summer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCarter Smith's Queer Horror 'Swallowed,' Juliana Curi Doc 'UÝRA -- The Rising Forest'...
Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”
Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
