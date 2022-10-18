PW-069-22: Sanitation Service Upgrade & Generator Installation

Real Estate Asset Management

Bid #: PW-069-22

Date Due: Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Time of bid opening: 2:30pm

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile will receive sealed bids for the above stated project on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, no later than 2:15 local time. Bidders shall insert sealed Bids into a receptacle, marked “City of Mobile Bids”, located in the elevator lobby outside the office of the City Clerk Office, 9th Floor South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602. The same will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 PM in the Atrium Lobby of Government Plaza. Additional bidding instructions are detailed in the project manual.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held at the City of Mobile Sanitation Office- 770 Gayle St. Mobile, Al. 36604 at 10:00 AM local time on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. A representative of the Bidder is required to be present at the meeting. Bidders are required to participate in the Pre-Bid Conference, visit the site prior to submitting a Bid and include all costs associated with the project in their Bids. This project is Tax Exempt.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation may be required. A Directory of DBE Vendors can be found at the following location:

https://workwith.cityofmobile.org/

It is the responsibility of the BIDDER to check for, download and to include with their BID RESPONSE any and all ADDENDUMS that are issued for a specific BID issued by the City of Mobile. Failure to download and include ADDENDUM(s) in your BID RESPONSE may cause your bid to be rejected. This is a sealed bid. Any responses faxed or e-mailed will be rejected. This is a sealed bid. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bid number on the outside of the envelope with the bid opening date. Any response that arrives improperly marked or with no bid number and opening date on the outside of the delivery or express package and opened in error will be rejected and not considered. It is the responsibility of the bidder to insure that their bid response is delivered to and received in the at the location or address specifically directed in the specification by the date and time prescribed.