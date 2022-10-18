Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
Wave 3
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
wdrb.com
2 charged after child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police in Madison, Indiana, found a 2-year-old was found Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found "scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk" around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens — age not provided...
wdrb.com
Police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of Clarksville Smoke Shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested. The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month. The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers. On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
FOCUS | Exclusive look inside troubled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
LYNDON, Ky. — “Get on the ground, now!” police shouted at kids refusing to get back into their cells at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sept. 8. A worker said kids were “running amuck” as she called for help. Teens eventually busted into...
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
Wave 3
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
Wave 3
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Woman who died after 'barrage of gunfire' identified, police investigating
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police identified the woman who died after being shot to death on the morning of Oct. 17. Jeffersonville Police said they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers said when they arrived on scene they located...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Police Department Food Drive
The Elizabethtown Police Department is hosting a food drive. Public information officer Chris Denham stated, “In partnership with Central Valley Feed the Homeless, we are hosting a food drive in support of their efforts. As part of their mission, Central Valley Feed the Homeless facilitates a safe return for displaced individuals back to their region of origin. They also provide individuals with nonperishable food items to sustain them during their travels. For additional information, you may contact Chris Denham by calling 270 765 4125 or by email at [email protected]”. A collection bin will be located inside the lobby of the Police Department until November the 2nd. They will also be collecting monetary donations in support of the efforts. For a list of suggested food items visit the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Facebook page.
Comments / 0