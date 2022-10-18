The Elizabethtown Police Department is hosting a food drive. Public information officer Chris Denham stated, “In partnership with Central Valley Feed the Homeless, we are hosting a food drive in support of their efforts. As part of their mission, Central Valley Feed the Homeless facilitates a safe return for displaced individuals back to their region of origin. They also provide individuals with nonperishable food items to sustain them during their travels. For additional information, you may contact Chris Denham by calling 270 765 4125 or by email at [email protected]”. A collection bin will be located inside the lobby of the Police Department until November the 2nd. They will also be collecting monetary donations in support of the efforts. For a list of suggested food items visit the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Facebook page.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO