Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
goseawolves.com
Seawolves picked 2nd in GNAC women's hoops poll
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team has been picked to finish second in the 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll, released Friday by the league office. The Seawolves received 84 points in voting by the league's 10 head coaches, who picked defending NCAA runner-up...
goseawolves.com
Viney paces Green to victory in exhibition opener
ANCHORAGE – Sophomore guard Lachlan Viney scored 21 points and sophomore forward Luke Devine grabbed nine rebounds Friday to help the Green team to a 54-50 victory over the Gold squad in the Alaska Anchorage men's basketball Green & Gold exhibition game at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Gold...
goseawolves.com
Hockey falls at NMU
MARQUETTE, MICH. – Connor Marritt scored his team-leading third goal of the season for Alaska Anchorage in a 9-1 loss at Northern Michigan. The Wildcats enjoyed a 1-0 lead after the first period before capitalizing on a five-minute major penalty on UAA by scoring three power-play goals. Northern Michigan...
goseawolves.com
Red Leafs upset #9 Seawolves in 4 sets in Canada
BURNABY, British Columbia – Eve Stephens delivered 22 kills and 14 digs but the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team could not overcome upset-minded Simon Fraser on Thursday in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss at the SFU West Gymnasium. The Seawolves (21-2, 11-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got...
Anchorage, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Colony High School football team will have a game with Juneau-Douglas High School on October 21, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
goseawolves.com
UAA men picked 6th in GNAC, debut Friday with exhibition
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll, released Wednesday by the team office. The Seawolves received 53 points in voting by the league's 10 head coaches, who picked Saint Martin's (81...
goseawolves.com
Runners make the grade
PORTLAND, ORE. – The University of Alaska Anchorage had seven cross country student-athletes named to the 2022 Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, presented by Barnes & Noble College. "At the end of the day, our true goal is to be preparing our student-athletes for real-life adulthood," said associate...
alaskasnewssource.com
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
alaskapublic.org
‘Lift your spirit’: Alaska Native dancers dazzle at first Quyana performance at AFN in 3 years
Quyana is the Yup’ik word for “thank you,” but it takes on a whole new meaning during the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. During the convention’s Quyana Alaska performances, hundreds of people gather to watch Native dance groups from across the state perform the songs of their communities.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
At 10:20 AM the fright train sound hit room 190 in Denali Montessori in Anchorage, as students acted out what to do in case of an Earthquake. Denali Montessori was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout. A worldwide exercise that focuses on Earthquake education and emergency preparedness.
alaskasnewssource.com
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900’s all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state. Cottle leaves behind a legacy in the Mat-Su Borough, Valdez, and...
alaskapublic.org
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to fire specialists intended to help students recover reading skills lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural Alaska, districts are trying to balance their books while dealing with high transportation and heating costs.
akbizmag.com
Stantec Awarded for Promoting Native STEM Education
Stantec’s Adam Leggett (left) and Herb Schroeder of the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program accept Partner Service Awards from the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Stantec was named the 2022 Corporate Partner Service Award winner. Stantec—the Alberta-based engineering firm with offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Wasilla—is the...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena’ina name
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The renaming of Anchorage’s North and South Suicide Peaks has officially been approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in a unanimous vote that occurred on Oct. 13. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the announcement that six elementary schools in town are facing possible closures in the future, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said most of them would likely be repurposed, with the exception of Abbott Loop Elementary, which would be demolished. “Closing a school is not...
alaskapublic.org
At the last saloon in a national park, order a drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA
Michael George is a black, queer, nonbinary bartender in the tiny, historic town of McCarthy, Alaska. The town has less than 200 people during the busy summer months. Located in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, it’s the last community to exist inside a U.S. national park. Michael’s dealt with loneliness, microaggressions, and direct homophobic attacks, but has now grown to love McCarthy because of its vibrant art scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school closure recommendations goes beyond saving money, CFO says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chief Financial Officer for the Anchorage School District Jim Anderson said that potentially closing six elementary schools — which includes Abbott Loop, Wonder Park, Nunaka Valley, Klatt and Birchwood Elementary — won’t put a big dent in the projected $68 million budget deficit next year.
Comments / 0