ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
Yardbarker

Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem

Juventus has scored just 13 league goals this season despite boasting some of the finest attacking players in Serie A. The Bianconeri attack is made up of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Moise Kean. These players are accomplished and they are at the club...
Yardbarker

Young striker making waves at Barcelona in contract year

Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy is renowned around the world for producing some of the finest talents in football. However if there is one position which they seem to struggle to produce it is up front. However hopes are rising that they may have a starlet on their hands...
SB Nation

Olympique Lyon vs Arsenal Women: Champions League preview

Arsenal kick off the group stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League with a huge test, away at defending champions and 8-time winners Olympique Lyon. Lyon returned to European glory last season, beating heavily favoured Barcelona 3-1 in the final after goals from Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg, and Catarina Macario.

Comments / 0

Community Policy