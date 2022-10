JD Madsen has a unique recruiting tool for the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film’s scenic design program. “It’s me,” said Madsen, director and associate professor of scenic design. “Boy, that’s egotistical sounding, but it’s my willingness to be there with them, for them and to help them. Yeah, we have cool toys, we have money and support and can do great things, but really the best recruiting tool I have is that I will know them, because I have to know them to help them.”

