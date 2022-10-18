Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Karrion Kross Says He Would Consider Joining The Wyatt 6 If Fan Interest Was High Enough
WWE star and former two-time NXT champion Karrion Kross recently spoke with Give Me Sport about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return, and whether he would be interested in joining the Wyatt 6. Highlights from the interview are below. His thoughts on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Greg Gagne Says Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan Was Ribbing Him When He Quit The AWA For WWE
The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was Greg Gagne, son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, who shared the story of when Hulk Hogan quit the AWA and how Verne thought the Immortal One was just playing a prank on him. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls his father...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Doesn’t Think There Is A Single Greatest Wrestler, How Wrestlers Will Always Have Their Critics
AEW star and pro-wrestling legend William Regal recently spoke with Metro UK about a wide range of subjects, including his thoughts on the “best wrestler ever” conversation and how he believes there is no single greatest wrestler due to the subjectiveness of the sport. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw
There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August. "It feels great to...
Popculture
WWE: Solo Sikoa Has Interesting Answer When Asked About Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline
The WWE faction The Bloodline has grown over the last few months. It started with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, but now the group has Solo Sikoa and honorary member Sami Zayn. Sikoa appeared on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday and shared some interesting thoughts on Zayn being part of the group despite not being family.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tristen Nash, Son of Kevin Nash, Reportedly Passes Away
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and his wife Tamara, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Tristen recently started working on Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast, and the two were enjoying their time together.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says They Would Consider Joining Wyatt 6 If Fans Want It
A WWE star says they would consider joining the Wyatt 6 stable if the fans want it. Teases of the White Rabbit created a great deal of buzz with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing at live events in September and QR codes popping up on television. Fans...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Plans For Bray Wyatt's Next WWE Appearance
Bray Wyatt. He's everywhere. Well, he's not on "WWE Raw" (yet). However, despite reports suggesting Wyatt will only be appearing on "SmackDown" it seemed like only a matter of time before Wyatt was a staple on both WWE brands. Then again, a new report suggests that Wyatt may in fact be a one-brand kind of guy after all.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Discusses His Friendship With Sting, How His Parents Feel About His Stunt Work
AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently joined Renee Paquette on her Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including how his friendship with Sting developed, and how his parents feel about his dangerous stunt work. Highlights from the interview are below. How he feels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?
It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works. WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Trevor Murdoch Reveals Wild Story About Fighting A Fan In Ireland, How Vince McMahon Told Him Sometimes Fans Need Their Asses Kicked
NWA world champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included the champ revealing a wild story about fighting a fan in Ireland who was harassing Randy Orton, and what Vince McMahon told him about the incident when he returned to the states. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Caprice Coleman Says He Wasn’t Originally Booked To Call First ROH Event Under Tony Khan
Popular commentator Caprice Coleman recently appeared on Da Podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included Coleman revealing that he was not originally booked for this year’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, the first ROH show under new owner Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ultimo Dragon Looks Back On His Short Stint In WWE: “It Was An Honor To Work Under McMahon”
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including thoughts on his short stint in WWE, how he was uncertain about wearing his famous mask at first, and how he feels about having the Asai Moonsault named after him. Highlights are below. On the...
bodyslam.net
The Miz Reveals He Is Dealing With Bursitis, Scheduled For Dark Match At WWE SmackDown
The Miz is currently dealing with a lingering injury. The WWE Superstar has not competed on television since September 5 but has continued to feud with Dexter Lumis. The two were supposed to compete this past Monday with a contract for Lumis on the line, but Miz attacked the former NXT Superstar before the bell and the match was called off.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Explains Why Johnny Knoxville Match Is Favorite Of His Career
In the eyes of many fans, one of the standout matches of WWE WrestleMania 38 was the contest between Sami Zayn and actor Johnny Knoxville. The match, which saw Knoxville win with the help of his fellow "Jackass" stars, was the next in line in a series of very impressive celebrity matches over the last few years. Zayn himself thinks quite highly of the match, even sharing with WWE Deutschland that he feels it is one of his best.
