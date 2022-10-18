Read full article on original website
Daniel Nixon Sr.
3d ago
Why are people attacking the stores that sell the product why not go after the manufacturer of the product. Out of deep pocket lawsuits.. So when there's a car accident you don't sue the oil or gas companies? If you become overweight from McDonald's. You don't Sue the company that makes the spork
Reply
119
amleki
3d ago
directly on the bottle it states "If pregnant or breastfeeding, ask a health professional"...... so wouldn't be doctor told her it was safe? why isn't she suing them?
Reply
91
Alexandra
3d ago
She started taking apap in 2014......they made the scientific discoveries in recent years. How does she expect those pharmacists to have known risks that weren't even known at that time?
Reply
31
