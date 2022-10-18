Read full article on original website
Related
Leverage: Redemption season 2 — release date, trailer, cast and everything with know about the crime drama
The Amazon Freevee original series Leverage: Redemption season 2 is back, with the main cast all set to return. Here is everything we know about the new season.
startattle.com
Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Startattle.com – Christmas Bedtime Stories 2022. Christmas Bedtime Stories is a Hallmark drama romance movie directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers. The teleplay...
The Suspect: US release date, cast, plot, trailer and more
The Suspect stars Aidan Turner as clinical psychologist Joseph O’Loughlin.
startattle.com
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 6) “Tomorrow”, Angela Bassett, trailer, release date
[Image credit: 9-1-1] Hen fears for Karen’s life when an explosion rocks her science lab on the day she brings Denny to work with her. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | FOX. – Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash (née Carter) – Peter Krause as Robert “Bobby” Nash.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
dexerto.com
Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade. Boasting groundbreaking visual...
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More
Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
startattle.com
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 6) “The Good Fighter” trailer, release date
After their investigation, Dr. Palmer and Kasie Hines seem convinced there’s a mole at NCIS. “The Good Fighter” is the sixth episode of NCIS Season 20. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “The Good Fighter”. Release date: October 24, 2022 at 9pm...
‘Dead To Me’: Garret Dillahunt To Investigate A Murder In Netflix Dark Comedy’s Final Season
EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Sprung) has joined the third and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed dark comedy series Dead to Me, debuting on the platform on November 17, as a recurring guest star. With its first season in 2019, Dead to Me introduced viewers to the recently widowed Laguna Beach real estate agent Jen (Christina Applegate) as well as Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret who came to befriend her via a support group. By the end of the show’s first run (*SPOILERS ahead*), we learned that it was Judy who killed Jen’s husband Ted in a...
Collider
'Twister 2': Helen Hunt Might Return for Sequel Filming Next Year
A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.
startattle.com
The Serpent Queen (Episode 7) “An Attack on the King”, trailer, release date
Mary visits Rahima and recounts her side of the story of life at the Royal Court. Catherine and Mary have conflicting views when it comes to freedom of religion in France. Startattle.com – The Serpent Queen | Starz. Network: Starz. Episode title: “An Attack on the King”. Release...
Comments / 0