The Cape cross country teams traveled to Woodside to take on Czar Bloom and his Polytech team Oct. 19, as the Vikings boys topped Polytech 16-42 and Smyrna 19-42. Smyrna topped Polytech 21-35. Cape’s Ryan Baker ran all by himself to set a new course record of 15:58, breaking the old record of 16:16 that was held by Matt Gatune of Polytech. Joey DeGregory of Cape was second in 17:13, while Connor Wilson of Smyrna was a close third in 17:14. Cape’s Max Gillen keeps improving this season, finishing fourth in 17:16, while Liam O’Donnell was fifth in 17:31.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO