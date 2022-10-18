Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County students learn about government
High school students experienced local government in action during an Oct. 18 visit to the county seat sponsored by the Optimist Club of Sussex County. The annual Youth Appreciation Day trip brought students from across the county to Georgetown to meet Sussex County Council and other officials. Before council’s weekly...
WMDT.com
Indian River School Board ‘no confidence’ vote fails
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A special meeting was held Wednesday night in the Indian River School District where board members voted against a motion of no confidence concerning their board president Rodney Layfield who is under investigation after he reportedly belittled the coaches of an opposing team at a football game at Sussex Central High School.
Cape Gazette
Beebe CEO to keynote state chamber dinner Jan. 9
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 186th Annual Dinner is set for Monday, Jan. 9, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington. The chamber announced Dr. David A. Tam, Beebe Healthcare president and CEO, as this year’s distinguished keynote speaker. In 1920, Sussex County’s population was just...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/21/22
The Cape Henlopen school board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School. Delaware Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick will present on Frederick D. Thomas Middle School and DOE priorities, and a presentation on vocational opportunities for Cape High students will be heard. Members may vote on several board policies, and discussions on the unit count and class size waiver are scheduled. For the full agenda and meeting link, go to capehenlopenschools.com.
Cape Gazette
Cape XC boys earn pair of wins
The Cape cross country teams traveled to Woodside to take on Czar Bloom and his Polytech team Oct. 19, as the Vikings boys topped Polytech 16-42 and Smyrna 19-42. Smyrna topped Polytech 21-35. Cape’s Ryan Baker ran all by himself to set a new course record of 15:58, breaking the old record of 16:16 that was held by Matt Gatune of Polytech. Joey DeGregory of Cape was second in 17:13, while Connor Wilson of Smyrna was a close third in 17:14. Cape’s Max Gillen keeps improving this season, finishing fourth in 17:16, while Liam O’Donnell was fifth in 17:31.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen State Park is a Delaware diamond
No commercial restaurant at Cape Henlopen; it is a Delaware diamond!. Why sully the pristine glory of Cape Henlopen State Park with a noisy, smelly, trashy restaurant? Currently, the nature-focused beach experience is a unique gem in and of itself. The park is hugely popular as it is currently managed for the benefit of people, flora and fauna and fins! It beautifully supports unique niche costal ecosystems while providing engaging nature experiences for people of all ages and interests.
WMDT.com
West Seaford Elementary teacher honored as 47 ABC Teacher Who Makes A Difference
SEAFORD, Del. – Our first Teacher Who Makes A Difference of the 2022-2023 school year is Alison Tingle from West Seaford Elementary. Ms. Tingle has been a teacher for 29 years and is currently teaching second grade. She says her passion for education pushed her to become a teacher and that the smiles on her kids’ faces make each day worth it. She says being a teacher is one of the most rewarding jobs.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Dartmouth beats the field at Blue Hen Invitational
The Dartmouth College women’s golf team won the individual and team titles at the ninth annual Blue Hen Invitational tournament, held Oct. 15-16 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Big Green golfer Sophie Thai won medalist honors with her six-under par performance in the 54-hole contest on the 6,169-yard par...
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
A moral call to oppose biogas project
The Cape Gazette editorial published Oct. 14 portrayed Bioenergy Devco’s proposal for Seaford as an answer to managing poultry waste in Delaware. On the contrary, factory farm biogas will do nothing to aid our poultry waste overload and everything to further entrench both factory farms and fossil fuel infrastructure in our communities. It will pollute and degrade air, water and soil, perpetuate environmental injustice, and further entrench damaging forms of industrial agriculture.
The Dispatch
Whitehead Real Estate Donated to Wor-Wic Community College
Whitehead Real Estate recently donated to Wor-Wic Community College. At far right, Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a $15,000 check from Whitehead Real Estate Executives to support the “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” campaign. Presenting the check are, from left, Traci Johnson, transaction coordinator, along with Andy Rayne and Austin and Darron Whitehead, real estate agents from the Salisbury firm.
Cape Gazette
State of the Inland Bays report to be highlighted Oct. 27
The public is invited to attend the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Citizens Advisory Committee - Citizens Café at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, to learn about the latest data assessing the health and economic value of the Inland Bays. Attendees will also gain insight about the center’s...
Cape Gazette
Congratulations!
Congratulations to Amy Fresh on her settlement on her listing in Millsboro, Delaware!. We are incredibly proud of your hard-work and dedication to get your clients to the settlement table.
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
Dover, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
