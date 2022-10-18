Read full article on original website
Razorbacks picked to finish 2nd in SEC preseason rank
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the SEC for the 2022-23 season, their highest ranking since being picked to win the western division prior to the 2007-08 season. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. also received honors, being selected...
Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?
In just a short time, SEC Media Days looked a lot less like a dress-up party this year.
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
Hogs’ Mike Neighbors on Picked Fourth: ‘I Wouldn't Voted Us There’
After the media ranked the Razorbacks that high, now they look to live up to it.
Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
Perico Tabbed SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation’s elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under, 54-hole score of 207. His...
Brooks Yurachek now making a name for himself on the gridiron
By Steve Andrews Brooks Yurachek had a familiar name before he ever stepped onto a football field, thanks to his father and two older brothers. But the senior middle linebacker at Fayetteville High School is now carrying on the legacy, while also making a name for himself as one of the ...
A Really Interesting Foe Projection for Hogs’ Bowl Trip
Razorbacks will be in a bowl game (somewhere) and opponents could be interesting.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about this year’s team at SEC Tipoff
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Tuesday, the Arkansas’ women’s basketball team got the spotlight at the SEC Tipoff in Birmingham, Alabama. Head coach Mike Neighbors, senior guard Makayla Daniels, and redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum spoke to the media about this year’s squad. See what Coach...
10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football in Week 8
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Sadie Rucker With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the anticipation gets more intense each week. The headliner for Week 8 is a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown in Saline County, while another Top 10 matchup looms in Northwest Arkansas, along with ...
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View stay in rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 15. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
White-Tailed Deer in Arkansas
Drive along nearly any road in Arkansas at dawn or dusk, and you will likely spot a few deer grazing in the fields along the tree line. White-tailed deer are one of Arkansas’s most frequently spotted wildlife, so it’s no wonder they were designated as the state animal in 1993. Deer play a vital role in our ecosystem and are responsible for feeding many of our state’s residents.
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
There’s No Passing Up This Year’s Classic; Jersey Thing Become an Arkansas Thing
If you have an outside thermometer, go out and make nice since it’s about to take a wild and crazy ride. How the heck is Steve Martin doing these days?. We are heading into a period of up and down temperatures of the highest and weirdest order. A prime...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
