wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Says Potential WrestleMania Clash Will Be As Big As Legendary Dwayne Johnson Match
WrestleMania has been home to some of the biggest matches in WWE history and Ric Flair has predicted that it could now play host to a match to top many of the greats. The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled three times at WrestleMania. In their first encounter at WrestleMania 15 Austin defeated Rock to win the WWE Championship while in the final match between the pair at WrestleMania 19 Rock finally pinned the Texas Rattlesnake. Although unknown to most at the time, that match proved to be the last of Austin’s full-time career.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
itrwrestling.com
Is the WWE Ready for Both Paul Brothers?
Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have become two of the most famous personalities, not only in the United States, but the world as a whole. Rising to fame on the now-defunct Vine and later YouTube, the Paul brothers have amassed an avid fan base of millions who follow their every move and buy into whatever they’re selling through their many platforms. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the WWE wanted to get onboard, but what might be surprising is Logan Paul’s run at the top.
PWMania
Logan Paul Trains With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns Reacts
What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul’s preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. “The Tribal Chief” took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
PWMania
Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
itrwrestling.com
What Really Happened During Backstage Fight Between Brock Lesnar & Chris Jericho?
Brock Lesnar is notoriously a difficult man to work with, with numerous stories having surfaced of varying backstage fiascos. Even as recently as this past July, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ is reported to have walked out of a SmackDown broadcast mere hours before it went on-air upon learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Raw Results, Oct 17: Bobby Lashley Destroys Brock Lesnar, JBL, Baron Corbin, & Elias Return, US Title Defended
Lashley called Lesnar out in the opening segment of this week’s Raw, and The Beast responded, brawling with Lashley all over ringside. As referees and officials attempted to separate them, Lashley got the better of Lesner, spearing him through the barricade and putting him through the announce desk to end the segment.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 18th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 752,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.26 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 983,000 viewers with...
itrwrestling.com
Dave Meltzer Claims WWE Superstars Were “Held Hostage” Following Crown Jewel 2019
While WWE Crown Jewel 2019 hosted matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Tyson Fury and Bray Wyatt, and appearances from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, the show is perhaps best remembered for what took place when the in-ring action was over. More than 200 WWE personnel were left stranded on an aeroplane...
itrwrestling.com
WWE “Determined” For NXT To Beat AEW In First Head-To-Head In 18 Months
On October 18th NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time since the end of the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ on April 7th 2021. The two shows had been competing directly in the television schedule since October 2019 when AEW launched Dynamite. However, the competition came to an end when NXT moved to Tuesday nights on April 13th 2021.
itrwrestling.com
“Run Up To Roman And See What Happens” – Ex-WCW Star Calls Out Jimmy Smith Over Roman Reigns Comments
Former WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith has made waves with a number of comments since his WWE release, particularly when it comes to the staged nature of WWE programming as compared to unscripted sports. When describing the WWE performers he worked with during his time on Raw, he drew especial ire when talking about Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Yardbarker
Top WWE star returning to NXT tonight
Kevin Owens is slated to make his return to the WWE NXT brand on tonight’s loaded show. Owens announced in a video on his Twitter account that Shawn Michaels, who oversees creative for the WWE NXT brand, asked him to be the moderator for a segment featuring NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh ahead of their triple threat match at Halloween Havoc this Saturday night.
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Says He Would Have “Loved” To Have Worked With Brock Lesnar
When a wrestler has to retire through injury there is always a sense of what if. When that wrestler was as good as Bret Hart, that feeling is amplified even further. Bret Hart wrestled his last real match on January 10th 2000 on WCW Monday Nitro against Kevin Nash. However, his career had effectively been ended by a stiff kick from Goldberg during their match at Starrcade a month earlier. Despite suffering a severe concussion, Hart finished the match arguably sustaining more damage in the process. It was through these injuries that he had to retire.
411mania.com
Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez...
ringsidenews.com
Plans In Motion For WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Episode
WWE is all about celebrating history, whether they are creating it or re-living the past. Nostalgia is an incredible drug, and it is certainly a performance enhancing boost for television viewership as well. According to Wrestle Votes, WWE is already making big plans for the 30th anniversary of the longest...
