Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt – “I Am Just A Servant Now. I Go Where The Circle Takes Me”
After making an emotional return to Friday Night SmackDown on October 14th, Bray Wyatt came back one more time a week later to finish what he started. Wyatt’s big return was cut off by a video package, seemingly featuring his alter ego. In a backstage segment on October 21st, Wyatt picked up where he left off, but things to a more sinister turn. As his music played the former World Champion appeared to address his alter ego, whoever that may be.
itrwrestling.com
13 Reasons Why’s Christian Navarro Gives His Thoughts On JBL’s WWE Return
Known for being Tony Padilla in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” actor Christian Navarro revealed his opinion on JBL’s WWE comeback. On the most recent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, also referred to as JBL, showed up as the confidant, as well as outright manager of Baron Corbin. After JBL confirmed the connection between himself and Corbin, he showed up on WWE’s Raw Talk for an interview. There, he would give credit to Corbin for his abilities in the ring, as well as giving him the credit for being the reason why he returned to WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Power Slam Podcast #261 – NXT & Dynamite Coverage & More
Kenny and Fin are back to talk about NXT and AEW going head to head for one night only. Austin Theory shows up with his briefcase in NXT, MJF/Regal have a classic segment in AEW plus the guys discuss Adam Page’s injury. Enjoy!
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Didn’t Work In WWE
Although many often look to Chris Jericho as a master of character evolution, Matt Hardy is equally-as-great in this aspect of wrestling. Several of his personas have been memorable, including Matt Hardy Version 1.0 and his period in The New Brood. However, it’s his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy persona, first popularised...
itrwrestling.com
“Anything Within Reason” May Lead To CM Punk’s WWE Return
CM Punk hasn’t appeared for AEW since All Out, lifting the AEW World Championship after besting Jon Moxley in a closely-contested match. Although ‘The Best in the World’ appeared to be set for a title showdown vs. MJF, various issues scuppered those plans. An arm injury suffered...
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Think We Knew How To Book Him” – Jim Ross On WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
When Ric Flair joined WWE in late 2001 he became the on-screen co-owner of WWE, before being named General Manager of Monday Night Raw as the brand split took effect. While Flair wrestled intermittently during this period it was widely believed that his full-time wrestling career was over. However, as 2002 progressed Flair wrestled on an increasingly regular basis to the point where his matches became common place on Raw and at pay-per-views. This theme continued for the next few years until the Nature Boy finally ‘retired.’
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Responds To Joe Rogan’s Figure Four Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to recent comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan who questioned the use of Flair’s Figure Four submission hold saying that it made Flair vulnerable in a real fight. The move brought many great victories for the two-time WWE Hall of...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Potentially Bringing Back Historic Event
A new report has revealed that a famous name could be coming back to the WWE Premium Live Event schedule in 2023. The first-ever King of the Ring tournament was held back in 1985, and was won by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. As the tournament grew in popularity it eventually became a standalone event in 1993.
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn On Why Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match Is His Favorite Of His Career
Throughout his decades-long career, Sami Zayn has faced some of the most highly regarded names in wrestling. During his time on the independent scene, he was well known for his feuds with Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), and since his WWE debut, he’s shared the ring and had incredible bouts with the likes of Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Shinsuke Nakamura, and he even faced John Cena in a United States Open Challenge.
itrwrestling.com
Goldberg Reveals When His WWE Contract Officially Ends
After a 12-year absence from WWE, Goldberg returned to the squared circle in November 2016, handily defeating Brock Lesnar in under two minutes at Survivor Series. ‘Da Man’ has since remained a semi-active performer, picking up one reign apiece with the WWE and WWE Universal Championships to mixed reactions.
itrwrestling.com
Athena Was Approached By AEW Management Over Physicality Of Recent Match
A new report has claimed that AEW management got involved after a match featuring Athena didn’t quite go to plan. On a recent episode of AEW Dark Elevation taped in Toronto, Athena took on local star Jody Threat. Many fans noted Athena appeared to be overly physical and stiff with her opponent as the match went on. In the end the established star picked up the win in a little under five minutes.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Substantial Offer He Wanted To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle reached the pinnacle of his sport of amateur wrestling in 1996 when he captured an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Little did he know at the time that his wrestling career was going to go on for decades to come as joined the pros.
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Claims Carmelo Hayes Is “Certainly Ready” For The Main Roster
Carmelo Hayes has had interest invested in him from the get-go from the legendary “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, as “HBK” believes that the NXT star is something special. In early 2021, Hayes agreed to a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and soon afterwards, his stardom...
itrwrestling.com
Konnan Claims Eddie Kingston & Santana Almost Got Into Physical Altercation Over Proud N’ Powerful Dissention
Konnan recently took to the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast. During so, he took questions from fans on a multitude of topics. Konnan Sheds Some Light On Eddie Kingston & Santana Situation. Konnan was asked about whether or not Ortiz and Santana were communicating with each other. “It...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Believes The Undertaker & Brock Lesnar’s Hell In A Cell Match “Over Exceeded”
After capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2002 by defeating The Rock, Brock Lesnar signed exclusively with SmackDown which put him on a collision course with The Undertaker. By the time WWE reached No Mercy tension between the pair was at an all-time high. They had already wrestled in...
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Helmed By Vince McMahon
The history of pro wrestling is littered with questionable storylines and angles that perhaps aren’t in the best taste. From stars such as Scott Hall and Jeff Hardy having their alcohol abuse issues mocked to Triple H doing what he did in that funeral home with Katie Vick – a lot of the blame over the years for a great deal of these storylines fell at the feet of longtime WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.
itrwrestling.com
“Hopefully He’s Training With God Next Week” – Roman Reigns On Logan Paul Training With WWE Hall Of Famer
The first match announced for WWE Crown Jewel was one for the books as record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to go one on one with YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The two have had numerous confrontations on WWE SmackDown, and if victorious, Paul will end the longest World Championship reign of the modern era that’s fast approaching 800 days.
itrwrestling.com
NJPW President “Angry” Over Karl Anderson Double Booking Situation
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10th Monday Night Raw, reuniting with AJ Styles to combat The Judgement Day. A six-man tag team match has since been booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, pitting Anderson, Gallows, and Styles against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.
itrwrestling.com
Karrion Kross Says He Would Consider Joining A New Bray Wyatt Faction
Bray Wyatt is back in WWE and back on Friday Night SmackDown. In traditional Bray Wyatt fashion his return has led to more cryptic questions than answers, with rumours that he could be heading up a brand new faction called the Wyatt 6. One man who would be open to...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Admits He Would Return To The Ring Today If He Was Healthy
Although Bret Hart enjoyed a glittering career which saw him capture multiple World Championships and garner love and respect from fans and fellow professionals alike, there remains a huge sense of what if?. After the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’ Hart began appearing in WCW, but never really captured the heights that...
Comments / 0