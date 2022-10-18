Known for being Tony Padilla in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” actor Christian Navarro revealed his opinion on JBL’s WWE comeback. On the most recent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, also referred to as JBL, showed up as the confidant, as well as outright manager of Baron Corbin. After JBL confirmed the connection between himself and Corbin, he showed up on WWE’s Raw Talk for an interview. There, he would give credit to Corbin for his abilities in the ring, as well as giving him the credit for being the reason why he returned to WWE.

6 HOURS AGO