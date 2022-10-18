Read full article on original website
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky draws Missouri 1-1; remains winless on the road in SEC since 2017
Kentucky womens soccer (7-7-2) fought to a 1-1 draw against Missouri (5-7-3) in Columbia on Thursday night, remaining winless in SEC play. With the match being a must-win for both – teams with Kentucky starting the night bottom of the SEC standings and the Tigers starting the night as the 10th seed – things started out very slow with limited chances for both sides.
Kentucky Kernel
‘I’m leaving the planet.’ Story Musgrave talks space, programming and quantitative life
Co-founder and Chairman of technology company Space Tango Kris Kimel led a conversation with renowned American astronaut and doctor Story Musgrave on Oct. 13. The discussion, held in the Gatton Student Center, was hosted by Kentucky Humanities, the University of Kentucky Cooperative for the Humanities and Social Sciences and Team Kentucky: Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
