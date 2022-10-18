Kentucky womens soccer (7-7-2) fought to a 1-1 draw against Missouri (5-7-3) in Columbia on Thursday night, remaining winless in SEC play. With the match being a must-win for both – teams with Kentucky starting the night bottom of the SEC standings and the Tigers starting the night as the 10th seed – things started out very slow with limited chances for both sides.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO