Smith County, TX

inforney.com

Whitehouse police seek assistance locating missing girl

A 12-year-old Whitehouse girl is missing and the police department is seeking the public's help in locating her. Macey Williams has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5-foot-4. She weighs about 100 to 110 pounds. "If you see her or know where she is located please call 903-566-6600," the Whitehouse...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Mix 93.1

East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects

East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Smith County officials looking for 'armed and very dangerous' suspect in recent shooting

Smith County officials are looking for an “armed and very dangerous” man they say shot a person by firing into the vehicle where he was seated. Kendrick Bernard Bell Jr., who will turn 28 on Wednesday, of Tyler is wanted on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Bond associated with the warrant is set at $750,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Accused Of Injuring His Mother During A Disturbance

A 52-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring his mother during a disturbance at their rural residence Monday morning. A Como couple was jailed Sunday night on assault charges following what was reported as a rolling disturbance on State Highway 11 east. Injury to An Elderly Complaint. Hopkins County...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

