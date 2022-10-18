Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Smith County deputy indicted for intoxicated manslaughter
A man accused of striking and killing a Smith County sheriff's deputy while driving intoxicated has been indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on Oct. 13, according to online court records. On July 28, Nyabuto struck Deputy Lorenzo Bustos with his vehicle...
Whitehouse police seek assistance locating missing girl
A 12-year-old Whitehouse girl is missing and the police department is seeking the public's help in locating her. Macey Williams has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5-foot-4. She weighs about 100 to 110 pounds. "If you see her or know where she is located please call 903-566-6600," the Whitehouse...
Smith County officials search for man accused of shooting person in their car
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a person by firing several rounds at their vehicle earlier this month. Kendrick Bell Jr., 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects
East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.
Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers
"You never think it's going to be your family," said Jennifer George. "You never think that's the last time you're going to see somebody."
Family of young Smith County woman finds closure after murderer pleads guilty
TYLER, Texas — After her murderer pleaded guilty Tuesday, the family of a Diamond Samantha Cruz said they now have some closure for a loved one with a big smile, love for her children and warm personality. Cruz, 21, of Tyler, was killed Aug. 9, 2020 at a Smith...
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to helping father steal from elderly couple
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from August 2022. The son of Rev. Jerome Milton, who was given jailtime and 10 years' probation for stealing from an elderly couple in August, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to his involvement in abusing the couple's credit card. Jerome Anthony...
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Man Accused Of Injuring His Mother During A Disturbance
A 52-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring his mother during a disturbance at their rural residence Monday morning. A Como couple was jailed Sunday night on assault charges following what was reported as a rolling disturbance on State Highway 11 east. Injury to An Elderly Complaint. Hopkins County...
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Tyler man wanted, suspected of allegedly shooting someone in their car
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Officials said Kendrick Bell, 27, is wanted for questioning in a case and is a suspect in an Oct. 8 shooting where he allegedly shot […]
DPS: 2 people dead after wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a collision on Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon in Van Zandt County. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 64 at Van Zandt County Road 2134 east of the Interstate 20 bridge.
Whitehouse girl reported missing on Tuesday has been found
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Whitehouse Police Department said Wednesday Macey Williams was located in a safe place.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Van Zandt County (Van Zandt County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Van Zandt County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 64. According to the Police, a 2005 Pontiac G6 and a 2020 Ford F-150 were involved in the collision.
Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored
A former Longview police lieutenant charged with looking for sex with girls on social media faces restrictions on digital devices he uses and will have his location monitored, according to the conditions of his release on bail. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana was booked Oct. 12 into Smith County...
