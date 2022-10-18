Woman arrested after allegedly stealing bag of chips and candy worth 5-dollars after witness calls the cops

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into a woman’s car
– A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a motor vehicle accident at 130 Needmore East. When police arrived they learned that 45-year-old Robert Clifft had rammed a woman’s car with his pickup truck. The woman had an active protective order in place against Clifft. Although...
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
wbiw.com
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
wbiw.com
Two men were arrested after police found syringes that tested positive for meth
MITCHELL – Two Mitchell men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after Mitchell Police officers went to a rooming house at 504 West Oak Street in an attempt to locate a man and woman who were both wanted on warrants. When officers arrived at 7:07 p.m. officers began knocking...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
wbiw.com
Mitchell McDonald’s employee calls police for man passing out in drive through
MITCHELL – An Orleans man was arrested after a Mitchell Police officer was requested to McDonald’s to perform a welfare check. While en route to the restaurant, dispatchers informed the officer that someone called stating the man was in a green Chevrolet Avalanch and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17
Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
wbiw.com
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
wbiw.com
Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
wbiw.com
Child calls 911 to save her mom during a domestic fight
HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville man was arrested Sunday, October 16th after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:22 a.m. from a child reporting her mother and Micheal Lance Hignite were fighting. The child stated her mother was bleeding from her mouth and...
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
wbiw.com
BPD makes traffic stop for failure to use signal and make drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, October 17th at 11:21 p.m. after a Bedford Police officer stopped a black 2003 Chevrolet Impala after the officer witnessed the driver fail to use a turn signal while turning on 12th Street from U Street. Officers spoke to the...
A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face
Bodycam footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, whom another officer had wrestled to the ground.
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
Comments / 2