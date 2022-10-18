- - - When Martin Chorzempa, then a couple of years out of college, moved to Beijing in 2013 as a young researcher, he witnessed an antiquated and very low-tech financial system. Interest rates on savings were capped below the rate of inflation. Credit cards issued by a state monopoly were used by only a few. Most people paid cash for nearly everything. Online shopping was clunky. But soon after, China's fintech revolution hit, moving so swiftly that by the time Chorzempa returned to the United States in 2015, it felt like going back in time. Cash in China had largely disappeared. Smartphones had replaced wallets. And the model was spreading. By the time Chorzempa went to Thailand on his honeymoon in 2017, he discovered that convenience stores wouldn't take his Visa card; it was either Thai baht or China's Alipay, a mobile payment app with more than 1 billion users in China and beyond.

