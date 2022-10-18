Read full article on original website
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
dailyhodl.com
India Has the Third-Largest Web 3.0 Talent Pool in the World – NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
As India’s Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to flourish, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent industry on the sidelines of the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2022 (NPC 2022). The country is home to over 450 active Web 3.0 startups, including...
EMEA Daily: Deliveroo to Exit Dutch Market in November
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Deliveroo announced the date for its withdrawal from the Dutch market, and Egyptian B2B marketplace MaxAB announced plans for regional expansion following the close of a $40 million pre-Series B round. Two months after announcing its intent to pull out of the...
The UAE Metaverse Healthcare Projects Pushing Medical Frontiers
As part of Dubai’s ambition to become a global center for metaverse business and technology, the emirate recently inaugurated its first hospital in the metaverse built by the UAE-based healthcare provider Medcare. The Metaverse healthcare facility mirrors Dubai’s real-world Medcare Women & Children Hospital and will be used in...
Nigeria Promotes Innovation, Becomes Latest African Country to Pass Startup Act
With presidential assent marking its final passage into law, the Nigeria Startup Bill has become the Nigeria Startup Act as of Wednesday (Oct. 19). Intended to foster innovation and create a hospitable environment for new businesses, the act first defines what type of business gets classified as a startup and then introduces a range of incentives such as tax breaks, funding and access to an assisted licensing pathway.
B2B Marketplace MaxAB Raises $40M for MENAP Expansion
The Cairo-based B2B eCommerce and distribution business MaxAB on Wednesday (Oct. 19) announced the close of a $40m pre-series B funding round to fuel its expansion across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region. The round included new investors Silver Lake, British International Investment, the development finance institution...
Seamless B2C Transactions Demand Interoperability Across African, Global Payment Systems
With some 40 currencies across 54 countries, divergent preferences for payment methods and even the same payment method processed differently depending on the country, it’s safe to say the African payment landscape is deeply fragmented. But Omoniyi Kolade, CEO at pan-African payment company. , is optimistic about the opportunities...
EMEA Daily: Amazon Ramps Up Lawsuits Against Fake Review Sites
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa news, U.K. bank NatWest announced a new partnership with Vodeno to establish a Banking-as-a-Service business, and Amazon has filed new lawsuits against review brokers in Spain and Italy. NatWest Group announced a partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business...
EMEA Daily: Meta to Sell Giphy Following CMA Ruling
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K’s Competition and Markets authority announced that Meta is set to sell Giphy following the authority’s antitrust ruling. Meanwhile, Wise upgraded its outlook for 2022 against a backdrop of increased transaction fees for customers. Wise, the U.K.-based cross-border money...
Houston Chronicle
Book World: A story of China's cashless economy - with lessons for the U.S.
- - - When Martin Chorzempa, then a couple of years out of college, moved to Beijing in 2013 as a young researcher, he witnessed an antiquated and very low-tech financial system. Interest rates on savings were capped below the rate of inflation. Credit cards issued by a state monopoly were used by only a few. Most people paid cash for nearly everything. Online shopping was clunky. But soon after, China's fintech revolution hit, moving so swiftly that by the time Chorzempa returned to the United States in 2015, it felt like going back in time. Cash in China had largely disappeared. Smartphones had replaced wallets. And the model was spreading. By the time Chorzempa went to Thailand on his honeymoon in 2017, he discovered that convenience stores wouldn't take his Visa card; it was either Thai baht or China's Alipay, a mobile payment app with more than 1 billion users in China and beyond.
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
crowdfundinsider.com
UOB Offers Sustainability Tool to Help Firms Overcome Barriers in their Green Journey
UOB (SGX: U11) recently announced the launch of the UOB Sustainability Compass at the Gateway to ASEAN Conference. The Sustainability Compass is a tool that “provides a step-by-step guide for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome their inertia and kickstart their sustainability journeys.”. As an “industry-first,” the UOB...
EU Competition Officials Say Regulatory Tools Can Be Used in Metaverse
Will metaverse markets be ones in which consumers and businesses can participate freely or ones in which dominant platforms and companies can control access and activities?. That’s likely to be a challenge for regulators, as the metaverse may be the next frontier for not only the companies that are building it, but also for organizations that enforce competition laws, according to two members of the Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) at the European Commission.
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Malaysian FinTech Super Apps Plans $1.1B SPAC Merger
Malaysian payments technology company Super Apps is set to go public in the United States via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that values the firm at $1.1 billion. The company said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 19) it will merge with Technology and Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation and...
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.
Mexico’s BNPL App Nelo Nets $100M Credit Line for Expansion
Mexican BNPL app Nelo has gotten a $100 million credit facility from Victory Park Capital, which will help it grow its business and cushion its loan book, according to a press release. Nelo CEO Kyle Miller has said the funding will help the company free up capital to invest in...
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
Affirm Loses Ground Ahead of Holiday Spending Pullback
The FinTech IPO Index was down 3.2% for the week and is down 10.2% headed into the final days of October. The hole is a deep one if the index is ever to make it into positive territory — it’s down by more than 48% year to date.
FinTechs Need a Niche to Avoid Becoming a Commodity
When everyone is special — or at least says they are — no one is. Application programming interfaces (APIs) and all manner of updated tech infrastructure have made it possible for pretty much any company to embed payments and banking-like services into apps. FinTechs have found themselves swimming...
