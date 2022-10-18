ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
allennewspaper.com

Services held for James Moore

ITEMS LOCATED AT: 1701 INVESTORS AVE STE B, EL RENO, OKLA. INSPECTION: WED. OCT. 26TH FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM AND STARTING AT 8:00 AM DAY OF AUCTION Auction held at: DAKIL AUCTIONEERS, INC. 200 NW 114th St, Okla. City, Okla. (W. Side Service Rd of the Bdwy Ext. between 122nd & Hefner)
NORMAN, OK
abandonedok.com

Capitol Hill General Hospital

Historic Designation: • National Register of Historic Places (2020) • National Register of Historic Places (03/13/2020) Photojournalist: • Jennifer Burton • Leslie Flaming. Capitol City Hospital Clinic/Samaritan Hospital. Oklahoma City’s population boomed throughout the 1920s and 1930s. This resulted in many suburbs of the city being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1

The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
q973radio.com

Woman Falls in Large Hole; Stuck for Hours

This is easily one of the wildest stories you’ll read this week. A woman in Oklahoma was walking along the side of the street, when all of a sudden, the unthinkable happened… She fell deep into a large hole next to the street and found herself completely stranded.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
chainstoreage.com

Love’s Travel Stops in milestone store opening

Love’s Travel Stops continues to expand its footprint and offerings. The company has opened its 600th location, in Perry, Okla. The Perry store is also Love’s 81 store in its home state. At more than 12,000 sq. ft., the new outpost contains such amenities as an Arby’s, laundry...
PERRY, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

