Alabama State

Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Fortune

Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’

Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
FLORIDA STATE
marthastewart.com

How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them

Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
Amancay Tapia

Exotic House Plants

Many of these exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully at your U.S home.Here we list four but there are many more.
The Guardian

World’s largest ocean reserve off Hawaii has spillover benefits nearby, study finds

Six years ago, the then US president, Barack Obama, created the world’s largest fully protected ocean reserve by expanding the existing Papahānaumokuākea marine national monument in Hawaii, a world heritage site that include islands, atolls and archeological treasures. Now scientists have found that the reserve, which spans 1.5m sq km (580,000 sq miles) and is inhabited by whales and turtles, has brought unexpected benefits to the surrounding ocean.
HAWAII STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Turnip in Hardiness Zone 8 (2022)

Do you want to grow Turnip in Hardiness Zone 8, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Turnip is not as easy as it seems. Turnip are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in...

