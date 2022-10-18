For Nottingham Forest, this was one of those spectacular occasions worth the long wait. After 23 years outside the top flight, how they enjoyed giving Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool a bloody nose. Steve Cooper’s name reverberated around this throbbing stadium at the final whistle as supporters launched into a chorus of “Forest are back”. Taiwo Awoniyi, who was let go by Liverpool last year without making a first-team appearance, scored the only goal to earn Forest’s second Premier League win of the season and lift them off the bottom of the table.

