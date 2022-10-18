Read full article on original website
KTRE
Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course. Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.
KTRE
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
KLTV
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex.
KTRE
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council. Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.
KTRE
Nacogdoches’ Isaac Jones scrambles 90 yards across the field for a touchdown
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Texas High, Nacogdoches’ Isaac Jones gets the ball and sprints 90 yards across the field for a touchdown.
KTRE
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
KLTV
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
KTRE
Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School’s head football coach Ricklan Holmes said his team hopes to continue on the road to playoffs with a victory over Lufkin this Friday. “Got to take care of Lufkin first,” Holmes said. “One game at a time, one district at a time, just looking forward we played a complete game last week, if we can continue to build on that as a team, as a staff, I feel like we are going to put ourselves in a position to do what we said we were going to do which is make the playoffs.”
KTRE
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
KTRE
Lady Panthers Win District
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lady Panthers had their opportunity to win a District Title Tuesday night. Would they do it? Would they get the job done? Well lets find out. They welcomed Dayton to town, and the Lady Panthers in the very first set had to come from behind to get it, but they would, and that would pave the way for what would be a great Senior night.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
3 men sentenced to more than 20 years each in connection to 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Two men were sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection to the 2017 home invasion and murder of Joey Gipson in Nacogdoches. Another man was sentenced to 25 years in connection to the same murder. Patrick Hughey and Rassium Franklin were sentenced to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery, […]
Lufkin City Council Approves New Game Room and Animal Ordinances
On Tuesday, October 18, the Lufkin City Council approved several new and/or updated ordinances regarding the city's animal services as well as the operation of game rooms within the city limits. The following updates and additions to the city's animal ordinances were approved:. The restriction of selling or giving away...
KTRE
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been working for several hours to locate a man they say has a number of felony warrants and who has evaded deputies Thursday. The sheriff did not say what those outstanding warrants are for. The man’s name is...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
Car reported stolen in the 90s pulled from pond in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the […]
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
