ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course. Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school

The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council. Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.
TIMPSON, TX
KTRE

First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Tyler High hopes to continue on road to playoffs with victory over Lufkin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School’s head football coach Ricklan Holmes said his team hopes to continue on the road to playoffs with a victory over Lufkin this Friday. “Got to take care of Lufkin first,” Holmes said. “One game at a time, one district at a time, just looking forward we played a complete game last week, if we can continue to build on that as a team, as a staff, I feel like we are going to put ourselves in a position to do what we said we were going to do which is make the playoffs.”
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lady Panthers Win District

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lady Panthers had their opportunity to win a District Title Tuesday night. Would they do it? Would they get the job done? Well lets find out. They welcomed Dayton to town, and the Lady Panthers in the very first set had to come from behind to get it, but they would, and that would pave the way for what would be a great Senior night.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy