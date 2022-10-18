The three-day hurrah to inaugurate Rice University’s eighth president, Reginald DesRoches, continued with a light and sound celebration at the academic quadrangle Oct. 20. The 15-minute aerial display used LED-equipped drones to create images like the Rice owl, music notes on a staff, athletes and the president’s name. The audio accompaniment included a recording of the Marching Owl Band performing "For Rice’s Honor" and Steve Reich’s Music for Ensemble and Orchestra.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO