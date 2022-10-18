ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice President Reginald DesRoches inaugurated in historic investiture

Rice University celebrated the latest chapter in its storied history Oct. 22 as Reginald DesRoches was formally inaugurated as the school’s eighth president in its 110-year history during an historic, sun-kissed investiture ceremony. It was a thrilling day for both the university as a whole and for DesRoches himself,...
Drone show lights up President DesRoches' inauguration weekend

The three-day hurrah to inaugurate Rice University’s eighth president, Reginald DesRoches, continued with a light and sound celebration at the academic quadrangle Oct. 20. The 15-minute aerial display used LED-equipped drones to create images like the Rice owl, music notes on a staff, athletes and the president’s name. The audio accompaniment included a recording of the Marching Owl Band performing "For Rice’s Honor" and Steve Reich’s Music for Ensemble and Orchestra.
