European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals

Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round

Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Musetti advances to quarter-finals

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, beat Serb Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Musetti delights the home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win over Djere in Naples pic.twitter.com/m7atZOHLmZ. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2022. Musetti, ranked...
Stockholm Open: Wolf moves into second round

American J.J. Wolf won against Slovak Alex Molcan 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf, ranked No 56, will face Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen,...
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Kecmanovic ousts top seed Carreno Busta to make semi-finals

Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, upset top seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Kecmanovic, ranked No 30, will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, next. Kecmanovic moves into the semi-finals in Naples! 😎
American Korda demolishes Nishioka to reach semi-finals in Antwerp

American Sebastian Korda reached the semi-finals of the European Open by defeating Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, 6-0, 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday. Korda, ranked No 36, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, and Austrian Dominic...
Fourth seed Shapovalov eases into quarter-finals in Stockholm

Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Swiss qualifier Antoine Bellier 6-4, 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Shapovalov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5...
Stockholm Open: De Minaur takes out Shapovalov to reach semi-finals

Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to advance to the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune,...
European Open: Thiem advances to quarter-finals, plays Hurkacz next

Austrian Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the European Open by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday afternoon. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, next. Vintage Thiem 🍷. Backhands...
Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic

American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
European Open: Auger-Aliassime moves into quarter-finals

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, won against French lucky loser Manuel Guinard 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the last 8 of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 10, will face No 5 seed Dan Evans next. Winning streak 👉. World...
Rune sets up quarter-final against Norrie in Stockholm

Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Chilean Cristian Garin 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday. Rune, ranked No 27, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Briton has won all three of their previous...
Resurgent Thiem advances to second round at European Open

Austrian Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the European Open by winning against Belgian wildcard Michael Geerts 6-4, 6-0 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, next. Domi-nation ™. The @domithiem backhand is...
Second seed Berrettini gains revenge over Carballes Baena in Naples

Italian Matteo Berrettini, the second seed, won against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Berrettini, ranked No 16, will play Japanese Taro Daniel next. The Italian had lost to Carballes Baena only last week in Florence. Revenge is...
