Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
WTA Guadalajara: Qualifier Cocciaretto sets up Gauff clash in second round

Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, will face No 5 seed Coco Gauff next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
Stockholm Open: Home favourite Ymer books spot in quarters; Tsitsipas next

Swede Mikael Ymer beat American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the last eight of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Ymer, ranked No 79, will play Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Home Town Hero! 🇸🇪@MikaelYmer reaches the quarter-finals...
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round

Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic

What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round

French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
European Open: Guinard into second round

Lucky loser Manuel Guinard edged out lucky loser Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday. Guinard, ranked No 148, will face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next. Antwerp ATP 250, other first-round results (Lotto Arena, EUR...
French wildcard Mladenovic makes second round in Rouen

French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-3 at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean and Slovak Anna Karolina...
European Open: Nishioka through to quarter-finals

Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, won against Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Nishioka, ranked No 39, will play the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov, the...
Two keys to Denis Shapovalov’s win Over Antoine Bellier at the Stockholm Open

Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland 6-4 7-5 in a second round match at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov will play his quarterfinal match on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours as the 23-year-old Canadian proved to be the better player...
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
Tennis Napoli Cup: McDonald moves into last 16

American Mackenzie McDonald beat Italian qualifier Francesco Passaro 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday night. McDonald, ranked No 74, will play No 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut next.
Tennis Napoli Cup: Zhang moves into quarter-finals

Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang moved into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 6 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (11) on Thursday. Zhang, ranked No 109, will play the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Daniel beats Martinez to reach last 16

Japan’s Taro Daniel reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. Daniel, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, and Argentinian Pedro Cachin next.

