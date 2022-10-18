Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Rybakina still on track for WTA Finals with win over Pliskova
(Reuters) -Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina remained in contention for a WTA Finals spot with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Qualifier Cocciaretto sets up Gauff clash in second round
Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, will face No 5 seed Coco Gauff next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Home favourite Ymer books spot in quarters; Tsitsipas next
Swede Mikael Ymer beat American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the last eight of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Ymer, ranked No 79, will play Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Home Town Hero! 🇸🇪@MikaelYmer reaches the quarter-finals...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round
Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
tennismajors.com
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round
French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Guinard into second round
Lucky loser Manuel Guinard edged out lucky loser Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday. Guinard, ranked No 148, will face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next. Antwerp ATP 250, other first-round results (Lotto Arena, EUR...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Tiafoe through to quarter-finals, defeating local hope E. Ymer 7-6 in the third
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, edged out Swede wildcard Elias Ymer 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) to move into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Comeback Complete! ✅@FTiafoe comes from a set and two breaks down to defeat Ymer 3-6 7-6...
tennismajors.com
French wildcard Mladenovic makes second round in Rouen
French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-3 at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean and Slovak Anna Karolina...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Nishioka through to quarter-finals
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, won against Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Nishioka, ranked No 39, will play the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov, the...
lastwordonsports.com
Two keys to Denis Shapovalov’s win Over Antoine Bellier at the Stockholm Open
Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland 6-4 7-5 in a second round match at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov will play his quarterfinal match on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours as the 23-year-old Canadian proved to be the better player...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: McDonald moves into last 16
American Mackenzie McDonald beat Italian qualifier Francesco Passaro 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday night. McDonald, ranked No 74, will play No 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut next.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Zhang moves into quarter-finals
Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang moved into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 6 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (11) on Thursday. Zhang, ranked No 109, will play the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Daniel beats Martinez to reach last 16
Japan’s Taro Daniel reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. Daniel, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, and Argentinian Pedro Cachin next.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Cachin advances to last 16, defeating seeded Mannarino
Argentinian Pedro Cachin edged out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to move into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday. Cachin, ranked No 57, will face Japanese Taro Daniel next.
Comments / 0