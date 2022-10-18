“I really like the state of mind that I am at currently” Tsitsipas looks to get back the looseness and spontaneity in his game

What happened exactly : young Nadal’s incredible comeback. On this day, October 23, 2005, Rafael Nadal came back from two sets down to prevail against Ivan Ljubicic (3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6), and clinch his first and only indoor Masters 1000 title in Madrid. It was the first time in his career that the then-19-year-old Spaniard fought back from two sets down, giving another proof of his extreme mental toughness. It was also a warning to those who thought that he could only triumph on clay courts.

