“I really like the state of mind that I am at currently” Tsitsipas looks to get back the looseness and spontaneity in his game

tennismajors.com
Top seed Tsitsipas cruises past Ruusuvouri to reach seventh final of 2022
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his seventh final of 2022 on Saturday after he beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 at the Stockholm Open. The world No 5 needed just 73 minutes to wrap up a victory which means he will take on Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final. The 2018 champion remains unbeaten in Stockholm and will try to win his third title of the year on Sunday.
October 23, 2005: The day Nadal came back from two sets down to triumph in Madrid
What happened exactly : young Nadal’s incredible comeback. On this day, October 23, 2005, Rafael Nadal came back from two sets down to prevail against Ivan Ljubicic (3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6), and clinch his first and only indoor Masters 1000 title in Madrid. It was the first time in his career that the then-19-year-old Spaniard fought back from two sets down, giving another proof of his extreme mental toughness. It was also a warning to those who thought that he could only triumph on clay courts.
A day after a rare unforced error, Marija Cicak back in umpire’s chair for Azarenka vs Keys, with a smile
Wrong calls by the linesmen and officials are part and parcel of the sport. After all, officials are human themselves and are, at times, prone to unforced errors just like the players. On Wednesday, Marija Cicak, one of the most accomplished and respected umpires in the sport, made a big...
Dates, tickets, ranking points: Everything you always wanted to know about Wimbledon 2023 (but never had time to find out)
Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the tennis calendar. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 edition of the tournament as things stand right now.
Coach Mouratoglou, BJK Cup team-mates, WTA peers offer Halep support after drugs suspension
Former world No 1 Simona Halep, who was provisionally suspended on Friday after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open, has received support from her coach and peers on the WTA Tour. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) announced on Friday that Halep had traces of Roxadustat,...
Halep enduring “biggest shock of her life” after being suspended for failing drug test
Simona Halep’s fans expected to see their favourite player back on the court as early as possible in 2023, after the Romanian ended her season early to have a nose surgery and complete her divorce. But the Romanian former world No 1, twice a Grand Slam champion, will be...
Danish teenager Rune battles past De Minaur to reach final in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the final of the Stockholm Open by edging out Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Saturday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Greek...
Korda edges out Thiem in Antwerp to reach back to back finals
American Seb Korda edged out Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a thrilling encounter at the European Open in Antwerp on Saturday, his second straight final on the ATP Tour. Beaten in the final in Gijon last week, the American came from a break down at 4-3...
American Korda demolishes Nishioka to reach semi-finals in Antwerp
American Sebastian Korda reached the semi-finals of the European Open by defeating Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, 6-0, 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday. Korda, ranked No 36, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, and Austrian Dominic...
October 21, 1989: The day Jimmy Connors claimed the last of his 109 ATP titles
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history?. On this day, October 21, 1989, in Tel Aviv, the former world No 1, Jimmy Connors — now aged 37 — claimed his 109th ATP tile. It would also remain his last one. To achieve that feat, the American veteran defeated a hometown Israeli hope, Gilad Bloom (2-6, 6-2, 6-1). More than 30 years later, Connors still owns the record of the most ATP tournaments won.
Semi-finals set in Antwerp as Auger-Aliassime comes from behind to beat Evans
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 2 seed, came from a set down to beat Great Britain’s Dan Evans, the No 5 seed, in three sets and advance to the semi-finals of the European Open in Antwerp on Friday. Auger-Aliassime needed two hours and 41 minutes to put away...
Veteran Gasquet beats Goffin to reach semi-finals in Antwerp
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the last four of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday evening. Gasquet, ranked No 82, will face the winner of the match between No 5 seed Dan Evans and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, next.
Rouen Open: Golubic books spot in semi-finals
Swiss Viktorija Golubic, the No 5 seed, beat Spaniard Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-3 to move into the last 4 of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Friday afternoon. Golubic, ranked No 90, will face the winner of the match between Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh and Russian Varvara Gracheva next.
Tennis Napoli Cup: Kecmanovic ousts top seed Carreno Busta to make semi-finals
Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, upset top seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Kecmanovic, ranked No 30, will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, next. Kecmanovic moves into the semi-finals in Naples! 😎
WTA Guadalajara: Azarenka beats Gauff to reach semis, plays Pegula next
Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka advanced to the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open on Friday with a three-set win over American teen Coco Gauff. Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion now ranked No 37 in the world, needed two hours and 47 minutes to win the hard-fought contest 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.
Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori knocks out Tiafoe to reach semi-finals
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday evening. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Through In Two! ✌️@EmilRuusuvuori defeats Tiafoe 6-1...
Tennis Napoli Cup: McDonald makes last four
American Mackenzie McDonald beat Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. McDonald, ranked No 74, will face Italian Matteo Berrettini, the second seed, next. The American won against Italian qualifier Francesco Passaro (6-3, 7-5) and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut,...
