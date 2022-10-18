Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the last four of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday evening. Gasquet, ranked No 82, will face the winner of the match between No 5 seed Dan Evans and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, next.

14 HOURS AGO