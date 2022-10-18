Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals' defense sparks NFL Week 7 victory over New Orleans Saints
Look back at our updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals | Lions vs. Cowboys | Giants vs. Jaguars Colts vs. Titans | Packers vs. Commanders | Jets vs. Broncos Texans vs. Raiders | Seahawks vs. Chargers | Chiefs vs. 49ers Steelers vs....
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints are in desperation mode when they travel to Glendale to face the similarly desperate Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 7. The Saints are coming from their fourth loss of the season in Week 6 and hope to get a semblance of hope in the NFC South. Here are our New Orleans Saints Week 7 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as...
Yardbarker
Saints Inactives List Against Cardinals: Paulson Adebo Out of the Lineup
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Alontae Taylor was activated from injured reserve today, and he'll be expected to start opposite of Bradley Roby. Chris Harris Jr. was called up from the practice squad, and he'll likely split slot duties with Justin Evans. New Orleans has to get healthy with this mini-bye approaching, and somehow find a way to win in the desert.
3 Saints takeaways after Week 7 loss vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints had a big opportunity on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals to beat a struggling NFC opponent and keep the team squarely in the thick of the NFC Wild Card and NFC South playoff races. Instead, Andy Dalton threw two pick-sixes to close out the second quarter, the Saints now find themselves at 2-5 and likely on the outside of the postseason race looking in. After that disastrous primetime Saints-Cardinals game, let’s look at some of the biggest Saints Week 7 takeaways.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Vs. New Orleans Saints Halftime Recap
Turnovers were the story of the first half. After jumping out to an early lead, Andy Dalton threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons led the Cardinals to a 28-14 first-half lead. The New Orleans Saints spent no time messing around on...
Arizona Cardinals hoping to have fuller offensive arsenal after mini bye
The Arizona Cardinals have nine days to rest, recover and work in a new weapon until their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 30. The Cardinals bested the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football, their first victory on TNF in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era, doing so with a several moving pieces, especially on offense.
thecomeback.com
Key Saints players ruled out, several others uncertain
Injuries are part of the deal for any NFL team, but the New Orleans Saints are taking the whole “next man up” thing to a ridiculous level. Head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have already been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. In addition, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, starting tight end Adam Trautman and guard Andrus Peet will miss the game.
