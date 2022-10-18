The New Orleans Saints had a big opportunity on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals to beat a struggling NFC opponent and keep the team squarely in the thick of the NFC Wild Card and NFC South playoff races. Instead, Andy Dalton threw two pick-sixes to close out the second quarter, the Saints now find themselves at 2-5 and likely on the outside of the postseason race looking in. After that disastrous primetime Saints-Cardinals game, let’s look at some of the biggest Saints Week 7 takeaways.

13 HOURS AGO