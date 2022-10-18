Read full article on original website
Danish teenager Rune battles past De Minaur to reach final in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the final of the Stockholm Open by edging out Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Saturday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Greek...
Stockholm Open: De Minaur takes out Shapovalov to reach semi-finals
Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to advance to the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune,...
Rune upsets Norrie to reach semi-finals in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against second seed Cameron Norrie 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 27, will play Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. 5th Semi-Final...
American Korda demolishes Nishioka to reach semi-finals in Antwerp
American Sebastian Korda reached the semi-finals of the European Open by defeating Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, 6-0, 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday. Korda, ranked No 36, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, and Austrian Dominic...
Stockholm Open: Tsitsipas dashes home hopes with quarter-final win over Ymer
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Swede Mikael Ymer 7-5, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday evening. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Not giving...
A day after a rare unforced error, Marija Cicak back in umpire’s chair for Azarenka vs Keys, with a smile
Wrong calls by the linesmen and officials are part and parcel of the sport. After all, officials are human themselves and are, at times, prone to unforced errors just like the players. On Wednesday, Marija Cicak, one of the most accomplished and respected umpires in the sport, made a big...
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
Auger-Aliassime one win away from back-to-back titles after reaching Antwerp final
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to advance to the final of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Saturday evening. The top seed will play American Sebastian Korda next, trying to add the Antwerp crown to the one he won in...
Musetti upsets fellow Italian Berrettini to win second career title in Naples
Lorenzo Musetti uspet his compatriot Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-2 to win the Tennis Napoli Cup trophy on Sunday. The flamboyant Italian was the better player throughout and richly deserved his second career title., completing a perfect week without dropping a set. Berrettini had needed a medical timeout in the...
Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori knocks out Tiafoe to reach semi-finals
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday evening. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Through In Two! ✌️@EmilRuusuvuori defeats Tiafoe 6-1...
Top seed Tsitsipas cruises past Ruusuvouri to reach seventh final of 2022
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his seventh final of 2022 on Saturday after he beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 at the Stockholm Open. The world No 5 needed just 73 minutes to wrap up a victory which means he will take on Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final. The 2018 champion remains unbeaten in Stockholm and will try to win his third title of the year on Sunday.
Rouen Open: Zanevska through to the semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, reached the last four of the Rouen Open by beating American qualifier Catherine McNally 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at Kindarena on Friday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. The Belgian edged out Italian Sara Errani (7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5)...
Rouen Open: Gracheva books spot in semi-finals
Russian Varvara Gracheva beat Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh 7-5, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Friday afternoon. Gracheva, ranked No 102, will play Swiss Viktorija Golubic, the No 5 seed, next. Varvara Gracheva's impressive run at the WTA125 Open de Rouen continues...
Korda edges out Thiem in Antwerp to reach back to back finals
American Seb Korda edged out Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a thrilling encounter at the European Open in Antwerp on Saturday, his second straight final on the ATP Tour. Beaten in the final in Gijon last week, the American came from a break down at 4-3...
WTA Guadalajara: Sakkari overcomes Collins to set up winner-takes-WTA Finals-berth against Kudermetova
Greece’s Maria Sakkari, the No 4 seed, came from a set down to beat Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in three sets at the WTA Guadalajara Open on Thursday night. The win set up an exciting quarter-final clash against Veronika Kudermetova with the winner securing the final berth at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
Berrettini cruises into last four in Naples
Italian Matteo Berrettini, the second seed, reached the semi-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Japanese Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 on Friday. Berrettini, ranked No 16, will face the winner of the match between Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang and American Mackenzie McDonald next. A FIFTH semi-final of the...
Zanevska sets up Rouen final against Golubic
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, beat Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the final of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Saturday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will face Swiss Viktorija Golubic, the No 5 seed, next. Rakhimova led by a set and 6-5...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Kecmanovic ousts top seed Carreno Busta to make semi-finals
Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, upset top seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Kecmanovic, ranked No 30, will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, next. Kecmanovic moves into the semi-finals in Naples! 😎
Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova advances to semi-finals as Kalinskaya retires
Czech Marie Bouzkova completed the semi-final line-up at the Guadalajara Open when Russian Anna Kalinskaya retired at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Saturday night. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, led 5-2 when Kalinskaya, ranked No 73, pulled out on Saturday night at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis. As reported by...
Semi-finals set in Antwerp as Auger-Aliassime comes from behind to beat Evans
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 2 seed, came from a set down to beat Great Britain’s Dan Evans, the No 5 seed, in three sets and advance to the semi-finals of the European Open in Antwerp on Friday. Auger-Aliassime needed two hours and 41 minutes to put away...
