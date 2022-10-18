ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
The Associated Press

Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Voters in Slovenia on Sunday cast ballots to elect a new president of the European Union nation, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight. Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday’s vote is still seen as a test for its liberal government amid a soaring crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine. A populist opposition politician has led pre-election polls but none of the contenders appears set to win more than half of the ballots. This means a runoff vote likely will be held in three weeks featuring the two best-placed candidates. Surveys put right-wing former foreign minister Anze Logar on 30%, followed by centrist independent candidate Natasa Pirc Musar with around 20% and government-backed Social Democrat Milan Brglez with 17%.
WBAL Radio

Iran's Rekabi latest female athlete at risk in home country

MORIOKA, Japan (AP) — Days after Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi caused an international incident by not wearing her country's mandatory headscarf while competing abroad, her fate is top of mind for the world's best climbers. “It has made me ill — nauseous,” said American Brooke Raboutou, speaking to The...
WBAL Radio

Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country’s two main phone carriers in a decision that raises worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests. The $7.3 billion deal will merge True Corp. and smaller DTAC, a subsidiary of...

