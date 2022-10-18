Klee with Three: Sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Jets on Sunday:. Where were you on Jan. 25, 1998? I was getting hit by a flare on 16th Street Mall. LoDo got a little rowdy that night, but what a party it was after the Broncos beat the Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII. Sunday, the Broncos will honor their first champs with a halftime ceremony emceed by the great Terrell Davis, who had 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns to earn MVP. (Sidenote: Steve Atwater should have been co-MVP with six solo tackles, a forced fumble on Brett Favre and a huge hand in holding the Packers to four rushing first downs.) Ask me, and the 1997 Broncos represent the best team to play here — right next to the 2012 outfit that won 11 straight before a forgettable upset to the Ravens. All hail the first Super Bowl champs Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO