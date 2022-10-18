Richardson nonprofit Network of Community Ministries facing food shortage after supply chain issues

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO