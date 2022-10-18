Richardson nonprofit Network of Community Ministries facing food shortage after supply chain issues

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
fox4news.com
Two Dallas teachers surprised with $1000 for school supplies
DALLAS - Two Dallas teachers were surprised with hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Wednesday. Pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th grade math teacher Katherine Turck from DISD's Anne Frank Elementary received $1,000 each to buy school supplies as part of the Kids in Need Foundation. "I was...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County supports growth with new Frisco ISD partnership
The organization currently has three campus clubs at Princeton ISD elementary schools. (Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County) Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County partnered earlier this year with Frisco ISD to offer after-school care and a campus club site for four local schools. FISD officials identified...
Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
Caldwell Elementary in McKinney more than doubles funds raised with new campaign
Students at Caldwell Elementary completed more than 1,800 acts of service with the new Raise Craze fundraising campaign. (Courtesy Caldwell Elementary PTO) McKinney ISD’s Caldwell Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization more than doubled funds raised this year during an inaugural month of kindness campaign. Previous fundraising efforts from the PTO involved...
Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road
Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.meredithdavisdds.com.
Philanthropist, billionaire MacKenzie Scott gifts $3.8 million to Girlscouts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to the children of Dallas in a big way. The billionaire has donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Officials say this will help the scouts fulfill their mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who will make the world a better place.
Too Close For Comfort: North Dallas Residents Protest Proposed Lighted Pole Sign on Forest Lane
To say the intersection of North Central Expressway and Forest Lane has deteriorated is an understatement. The highway underpass continues to be a favored camp for Dallas’ burgeoning homeless population, though the city has fenced off and rock-filled much of the underpass. Reports of homeless interactions here fill the...
dallasexpress.com
Turkey Shortage Impacts Texas BBQ Restaurants, Thanksgiving
Smoked turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving and many BBQ restaurants bank on Thanksgiving turkey sales for their yearly revenue. However, the avian influenza epidemic has gutted BBQ restaurants around Texas. According to the USDA, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has claimed the lives of 47.6 million birds in...
Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce celebrates 'uptick in business' at annual summit
From left: Chuck Kobdish, the vice chair of the Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce, leads a panel discussion with Dallas City Council Members Paula Blackmon from District 9, Adam McGough from District 10 and Paul Ridley from District 14. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The East Dallas business community came...
Ace Handyman Services now serving Coppell, Lewisville communities
Ace Handyman Services opened its Coppell store Oct. 17. (Courtesy Pexels) Ace Handymen Services opened a new location to serve Lewisville and Coppell on Oct. 17. It is located at 1702 S. SH 121, Ste. 604, Lewisville. Ace Handyman Services serves Coppell, Lewisville and surrounding communities. The service company handles a wide variety of projects from basic household fixes to more extensive renovations. 972-440-0700.
Northwest ISD files construction plans for expansion of two Roanoke elementary schools
Roanoke Elementary is one of two schools in Roanoke within Northwest ISD that will see additions to the building prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will start two building projects in Roanoke in December, according to filings with the Texas Department of...
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
gptx.org
Rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center Coming Soon
Integral Health Holdings will operate the rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center (GPMC). Officials with Integral Health Holdings indicate that they will open an emergency room (possibly as early as December) and intend to operate a micro hospital with critical care units. Integral Health Holdings will also open additional healthcare components in phases over the coming year to 18 months.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
North Texans with criminal histories get a second chance amid staffing shortages
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people who might think they would be the last on the list for a job found there are dozens of companies in Tarrant County eager to put them to work.People lined up around the building at the county Resource Connection Center in south Fort Worth Wednesday for more than 800 available jobs, knowing there were businesses well aware of the criminal histories of applicants, as they continue to struggle to fill open positions.Organizers even expanded the Continuing the Climb job and resource fair, adding resources for education, housing and food, seeing an opportunity to fill...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Dessert shop Crumbl Cookies opening second Plano location
Crumbl Cookies offers fresh-baked Milk Chocolate Chip cookies along with specialty flavors that change weekly. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies will open in the Kroger shopping center at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano. The store offers fresh-baked cookies with specialty flavors that change weekly...
