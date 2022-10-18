Read full article on original website
Homecoming series, Weenie Roast has a long tradition
On Sept. 27, from 8 to 11 p.m. the Weenie Roast occurred. The Weenie Roast is a time to eat barbecued sausages, play games and listen to live music with friends. It is one of the many homecoming events West Texas A&M University holds before the homecoming football game. “[The...
Buff Nights Out, hosted by Health and Wellness
I attended Buffs Nights Out, and there were two special guest speakers, Dr. Stephanie Moses, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Library (TTUHSC) clinical psychologist, and Strecia McCaig, retired sergeant from the Amarillo Police Department who is a certified firearms instructor with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The talk began...
WT Communication Educator Receives Statewide Award
CANYON, Texas – A faculty member in West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication recently was named University Educator of the Year by the Texas Speech Communication Association. Dr. Carolyn Baum, assistant professor of communication, received the honor at the association’s annual convention held Oct. 6 to 8...
