Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
KFDA
VIDEO: AmTech students get empowered in inspiring event for future women entrepreneurs
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
KFDA
‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
KFDA
Boo at the Zoo: Amarillo Zoo gets spooky for Halloween this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo. The event Boo at the Zoo is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and...
KFDA
Good News: Students exploring wonders of science in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A special partnership between Canyon Independent School District and West Texas A&M University is bringing fun, hands on learning to some after school students. The same learning module that is being introduced locally, however, may soon be taken overseas. “We call it Canyon ISD kids, it’s...
KFDA
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed after a semi truck hit a person and another semi west of Vega. Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 40. A 2007 Peterbilt was...
KFDA
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
KFDA
TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more traffic on Helium Road due to the new portion of Loop 335, Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signs and other drivers. “With every road we design we look at ways to improve safety, to allow some forgiveness...
KFDA
$24 million project to extend power plant lifespan for Xcel’s Nichols Station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the three units at Xcel Energy’s Nichols Power Station is being overhauled. This is a $24 million project that will extend the operating lifespan of the natural gas plant. The overhaul includes inspections, maintenance, replacing worn parts and maintaining the plant. “We burn...
KFDA
League of Women Voter Guide now available for November midterm elections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters Guide is now available throughout Canyon and Amarillo to help citizens prepare for the upcoming November midterm elections. “We were very pleased to have 100 percent participation in the Voters Guide by local candidates in contested races,” Porter said. The Guide includes all statewide races as well as local races, she added.
KFDA
Childcare crises becoming worse since COVID-19
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For many, the childcare crises is becoming worse as prices increase. Every type of childcare is pricier than it was pre-pandemic. COVID-19 has spiked inflation, staffing shortages and increasing childcare costs, making childcare one of the biggest expenses for working families. Waiting lists are growing and...
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Week 9
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week nine of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 9:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 4A and 3A...
KFDA
Game of the Week: Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles give rivalry renewed life in district matchup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall vs. Canyon. It’s always been a big game, but this year even more is at stake. “It’s been a while just because we haven’t been in the same district.” Coach Winfrey said of the matchup. That just adds a whole new caveat to the deal of it being a district game and a big one and two undefeated in district. They’re 2-0, we’re 1-0, so obviously it puts somebody in a really good spot, whoever wins this game.”
KFDA
WT Expanding Esports Program with New Scholarships and Head Coach
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Esports. Have you heard of it? Odds are, you will in the next few years. It’s a billion-dollar industry growing rapidly worldwide, and WT is getting ahead of the curve. This fall, the university will begin offering scholarships for esports athletes on their eight varsity-level...
