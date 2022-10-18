ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#TakeNote: The Apple-Utah Jazz hashtag confusion explained

Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to the audience during a question and answer session with members of the Utah tech community at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Sept. 30, 2016. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Update: By Tuesday evening, #TakeNote once again belonged to the Utah Jazz.

Tech giant Apple announced Tuesday morning the release of two new iPads, and with that release came some confusion for Utah Jazz fans — chief among them owner Ryan Smith.

In a tweet that accompanied a video announcing the new iPads, Apple used #TakeNote, with an apple now automatically appearing anytime anyone uses the hashtag.

The Jazz and their fans, of course, have been using that hashtag for years as a riff off jazz music, and the team’s logo automatically appears anytime anyone uses it on Twitter.

Almost immediately after Apple started using #TakeNote on Tuesday, some wondered if there was some sort of partnership between the company and the Jazz that was going to be announced.

Smith was even scheduled to be in a press conference with CEO of basketball Danny Ainge about 90 minutes later, adding to the intrigue.

But as it turned out, Smith said during the press conference that he was just as confused as everyone else.

Making that all the more interesting is the fact that he and Apple CEO Tim Cook know each other rather well. Cook joined Smith at a Jazz game last year, and the two were part of a group alongside Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds who launched a program earlier this year to help LGBTQ youth .

“Yeah that was weird,” Smith said Tuesday. “I saw it when you guys did. I will look into it.”

The good news for the Jazz is that Apple’s control of #TakeNote is reportedly going to expire on Thursday (this temporary status is known as a “hashflag”), although that means the team will miss out on being able to use it for its season opener Wednesday night when it plays the Denver Nuggets.

Smith, for his part, had a bit of fun on Twitter with the whole situation. Cook tweeted Apple’s iPad video and wrote, “The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote,” which Smith quote tweeted, writing, “Well said, Tim! #TakeNote”

