Gallatin County, MT

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
Ready For A Big Sky Conference Showdown This Saturday In Bozeman?

There's a whole lot on the line in Bozeman this Saturday and something has to give, as Weber State comes to town to take on the Bobcats. The two teams are both off to a fantastic start. Weber State is 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play, while MSU is 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play, this makes Saturday's showdown a big game for the two programs as both are looking to win the Big Sky Conference.
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future

It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most

Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
Do Bozeman Businesses Face Uncertainty With Lack Of Quality Help?

In the Dickens classic A Tale of Two Cities, the most famous quote from the book just might be, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Some folks might say we're going through the exact same thing here in Bozeman. In fact, in a lot of ways, Bozeman is a tale of two cities. There is the old Bozeman that so many folks remember and love: that old cowboy town where everyone knew everyone. Then there is the new Bozeman, which features million-dollar condos, 10-dollar coffees, and many folks moving here from other places.
Want a Real Bozeman Ghostly Experience? This Is Your Event

If you're looking for the ultimate ghost experience in Bozeman this October, we've got the perfect event for you. For an excellent Halloween party and a possible ghostly encounter, check out HRDC's Ghost Tour on Saturday, October 29th at the Bozeman Event Center. The Bozeman Event Center in downtown Bozeman...
