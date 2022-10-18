Read full article on original website
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection
One Bozeman resident invited city leaders to the intersection of 15th Ave and Oak Street to see first-hand how many people are running red lights.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
The ULTIMATE Halloween 2022 Events Guide: Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade, Livingston
Halloween Bingo? Haunted houses? Costumed dogs? Trick or treating? Spooktaculars? Fun, Halloween events this year in Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade and beyond. Your schedule can be as packed as you want, just take a look. NEED SOME HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS?. Friday, October 21st, 2022: Halloween Indoor Movie Night at the Livingston...
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
golfcourseindustry.com
Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon
Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
Check Your Mail, Gallatin County. Early Voting Starts Now
If you want to vote before voting day, you are in luck. It's the middle of October, and local and state-wide political races are in full swing. Unfortunately, some people can't get to the polling stations in Gallatin County on voting day. So what can they do?. Gallatin County announced...
Wife and husband die in homicide/suicide near Gallatin Gateway
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified two victims on Wednesday who reportedly died in a homicide/suicide on Tuesday night.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only
We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
NBCMontana
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
