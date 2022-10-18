Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
The Island Connection
Ring In Fall At The Harvest Festival On Johns Island
• 1 p.m. – Gravel Road. And of course, no Harvest Festival would be complete without a feast!. Plenty of food will be available for purchase, including barbecue, kettle korn, and traditional favorite festival fare, plus cold beverages. Festival-goers are also encouraged to stop by the crafters’ market, which features a variety of hand-made items from local craft and merchandise vendors that make perfect holiday gifts. Families will find activities to keep the kids occupied including hayrides, pumpkin decorating, horse jumps, kids’ fall crafts, and games and books from the Charleston County Public Library.This year’s Harvest Festival will also feature a youth Archery Turkey Day Shoot for ages 8-17! Turkeys will not be harmed in this competition, and the winning archer will take home a frozen turkey. Turkeys are awarded to the male and female competitor with the highest scores. Interested youth competitors can sign up at the event, or just try out the sport for fun from 1-5 p.m. Activities are free with the festival admission fee. Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory inclusive accommodations at the event, to help any guest with sensory needs.
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
Tanger Outlets Charleston to host Tanger BOO Bash, Oct. 30
Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on Oct. 30 from noon – 3 p.m. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can also expect goblin games, cauldron crafts and a family costume contest! Contest prizes will be awarded to best family costume, top three most creative kids costume and a top dog award for the best dog costume.
country1037fm.com
Guess the Most Popular Halloween Kids’ Movie in South Carolina
Do you have a favorite Halloween movie by chance? Ifs so, then you may have that one that you have loved all of your life. I know when Halloween comes around, I definitely do enjoy some great Halloween classics on Disney Plus. It’s so much fun to enjoy it and think about how much you loved the movie when you were younger as well. Spooky season is one of my favorite times of the year and I cannot wait to see these things all mixed into one.
wpde.com
Monsters, witches and skeletons take over Carolina Forest for a good cause
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — You may see extra skeletons in people's yards this Halloween. It's all to raise money for a good cause. A family in Carolina Forest showed off their decorations for us. They want people to come check out their Halloween decorations as part of the...
thelocalpalate.com
Southern Pitmasters: Barbecue Three Ways
Four of the South’s leading pitmasters will come together to showcase the expansive world of barbecue and their signature flare at this year’s annual Whiskey After Dark in downtown Charleston, a true celebration of oak and smoke. While the event highlights the world’s top whiskey ambassadors, nothing pairs better with firewater than a little smoke. Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Pat Martin of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, and Griffin Buffkin and Harrison Sapp of Southern Soul Barbeque will bring their best ‘cue to the table of Charleston.
Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County
Chick-fil-A opened its newest location in the Cane Bay community Thursday morning. The post Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
wpde.com
The Holy City's largest beer festival at Riverfront Park this Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are selling out quickly for the Charleston Beer Fest this Saturday, October 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The annual event celebrates beer while raising money for Palmetto Community Care. Festival goers will enjoy beer from 50 plus breweries, 20 plus food...
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/17: Water view
This week’s mystery shows some kind of structure in front of a Lowcountry water view. What and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win some City Paper swag by submitting a local mystery photo taken by...
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
live5news.com
FACT OR FICTION: Are reports of fentanyl in Halloween candy true?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling about the threat of children getting a synthetic opioid in their trick-or-treat bags this year—right next to their Kit Kat bars and Skittles. Experts, however, say parents should be more concerned about other risks. Fentanyl...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel shop temporarily closes for electrical problem day after opening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Ruby's New York Style Bagels held its highly anticipated grand opening in Mount Pleasant's Northcutt Plaza, with a line of guests flowing out of the small shop eager to get an authentic taste of the Empire State. One day later, Ruby's announced...
New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek
A new fire station is in the works for Goose Creek. GCFD Fire Station IV will be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and St. James Avenue in Carnes Crossroads. The post New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Missing statue
Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded to a house in West Ashley Oct. 3 after a woman reported her $200 black and tan ceramic Rottweiler statue was missing. She called the police immediately when she got home from church the day before and saw it was gone, but she had dialed the wrong number. She showed the police a picture of the dog statue she had in her phone. Police asked her to email the picture, but never received it. But maybe there’s still a chance.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Comments / 0