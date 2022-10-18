HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO