Conroe, TX

Lone Star College recognized as a top institution for Hispanics

HOUSTON, TX -- Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked Lone Star College as the fourth largest four-year higher education institution in the nation for the number of Hispanic students enrolled in the 2020-21 academic year. The magazine also noted that LSC was fourth in the country for total associate degrees granted to Hispanic students in 2020-21. “Lone Star College is focused on providing outstanding educational opportunities to all students,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We are pleased our student population reflects the rich and diverse community we serve.”
Crime Stoppers of Houston's Fugitive Friday

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
Who killed Eddie Lanier III?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 9:47 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Dunlap St. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
