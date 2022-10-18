Read full article on original website
NHL
Ullmark's Stellar Showing Secures SO Win for B's
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was asking, politely, for one more stop. "Please make another save," he said. "That's the only thing going through my mind." Boston's bench boss had plenty of time to hope for the best as the Ducks pounced on a Bruins' turnover deep in Anaheim own end that left all three Black & Gold skaters below the circles. Linus Ullmark was alone on an island as a trio of Ducks stormed all the way back up the ice with Ryan Strome leading what was nearly a 3-on-0 and the game on his stick.
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Yardbarker
Blues Will Face a Cap Crunch Even With Rumored Cap Increase
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the NHL could see a sizable increase to the league’s salary cap by $4 million for the 2023-24 season. When asked about the potential rise he stated: “We believe that there’s a good probability that the escrow will be paid off this season. Which means the flat cap would be replaced by a bigger increase.”
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
FOX Sports
Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta scored their first goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Thursday night. Petry and Rutta, brought in by the Penguins during the offseason to give their blue line...
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
Golden Goose
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There were very few days, starting from the age of 5, that Alex Goligoski wasn't playing hockey. With Grand Rapids' Southwest Rink just two blocks from his childhood home, the passion for hockey started on the elementary school's outdoor ice and continued to blossom through the years.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sabres
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Sabres this season: Oct. 22 (home) and Nov. 15 (away) The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games vs Buffalo (3-1-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 55-48-19-4 all-time record in 126 games against the Sabres,...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche are set to play their second game in as many nights, this time in Sin City against the Golden Knights. Coming off a defeat at the tentacles of the Kraken, the Avs are hoping to keep the losing streak at two games. The game will begin at 8 P.M. MT.
NHL
Rooting For Women's Hockey Hits Home for Alex Newhook
And as much as the 21-year-old is thrilled to see the sport continue to grow and the diversity in the NHL continue to spread with players like himself defying odds to make it to 'The Show,' Newhook is equally ecstatic to see the growth in the sport specifically on the women's side as he is the older brother to Abby Newhook, a current sophomore at Newhook's alma mater of Boston College, where she is one of the top players on the women's division l hockey team hockey and is aspiring to crack the juggernaut Team Canada roster in the coming years. She already attended Hockey Canada's National Women's Program selection camp in Calgary over the summer.
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
Doughty braces for challenge of facing Ovechkin when Kings play Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Drew Doughty has missed playing against Alex Ovechkin the past two seasons. But there's one thing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman isn't looking forward to when he faces Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Travel Day Notebook - Oct. 21, 2022
With the Winnipeg Jets traveling home Friday after a three-game road trip, it's time to empty the notebook ahead of a short two-game home stand. Sitting at 2-2-0 on the season, the Jets have shown a nice glimpse into what this team could look like with the new systems implemented. Certainly, they didn't get the results they were looking for over the course of the road trip - with losses in Dallas and Vegas sandwiched around a thrilling overtime win in Colorado - but it was interesting to see the new systems (that have received so much attention through camp) utilized with points on the line.
NHL
Cooperalls made Flyers 'look bigger'
Philadelphia players from early 1980s reflect on pants in running for Greatest NHL Uniform. The secret to the Philadelphia Flyers' size and strength in the early 1980s apparently wasn't their big, physical players. It was their pants. When the Flyers switched from traditional short hockey pants to the full-length Cooperalls...
NHL
Mayers feels at home returning to the Blues
Former Blue joined the front office in 2021-22 as Community and Youth Hockey Advisor. Jamal Mayers has kept busy in his post-playing days. The 15-year NHL veteran retired in 2013 and quickly adjusted to life after hockey, contributing to NHL Network before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in a dual broadcasting and community relations role.
NHL
Lightning assign forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Fortier, 22, has played in one game this season for the Lightning on October 15 at Pittsburgh and recorded one...
NHL
Ontario homecoming: Seven Stars will be playing in familiar territory
Playing against the Maple Leafs in Toronto Thursday brings excitement to the locker room as seven Stars are back in their home province. The Stars are bringing the party to Toronto tonight. With seven Ontario natives, plus adopted-son Jason Robertson, there will be a ton of storylines to watch when...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Top Red Wings in Overtime Comeback
Max Domi scored the overtime winning goal to beat the Red Wings, 4-3 After being down 3-1 for the majority of the game, the Blackhawks were able to make a comeback late in the third to send the game into an overtime thriller. Max Domi would score on a 2-on-1 breakaway to secure the team's 4-3 victory against the Red Wings.
NHL
ARI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens picked up their second straight win on Thursday night with a 6-2 triumph over the Coyotes. Goaltender Jake Allen was back between the pipes after welcoming his third child with his wife, Shannon. The Allens are now the proud parents of three daughters. Martin St-Louis' squad...
