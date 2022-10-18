ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays

The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
astaga.com

Charles Schwab Reveals Dangerous News For Bitcoin Price

The crypto market is struggling as a consequence of numerous macroeconomic components. The worth of Bitcoin continues to stay sluggish. BTC fell by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $19,177. The correction after the crypto rally has erased all of the BTC features. It’s barely holding on to a 0.27% enhance for the final 7 days. In keeping with Charles Schwab, the concern for Bitcoin buyers could be starting as a result of recession.
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Whale Addresses At A 3-Year Supply Low, Here’s the Details…

After exhibiting some volatility final week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has maintained a gradual place at round $19,200 ranges. The latest BTC value motion has confused traders as to during which path it is going to swing subsequent. On-chain information additionally reveals an fascinating trade of palms between...
u.today

Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has weighed in on Bitcoin SV’s recent predicament by recalling that Bitcoin founder was, in fact, a single miner on the popular blockchain during its early days. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, announced that it would take legal action...
astaga.com

Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Price As Whales Dump $4-B In ETH

Ethereum, dubbed because the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, managed to trim its latest losses because it continues to battle on this prolonged crypto winter. In line with monitoring from Coingecko, Ethereum is altering arms at $1,332.18, going up...
NEWSBTC

ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000

Over the past few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been enjoying traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto assets have been in the green, with some reclaims in their values. But the northward climb has just died out as of yesterday. EthereumPoW (ETHW) value crumbled by a whopping 11%. The...
bitcoinist.com

The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token

The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin is Taking Over the Crypto Space with its Plans for a Dynamic DeFi System, with plans to Win over TRON and Litecoin Users

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term used to describe the emerging class of tokenized assets traded via decentralized blockchain-based applications. DeFi tokens represent a new paradigm for transacting and investing in assets. The main innovation behind DeFi tokens is that they can be traded peer-to-peer without any centralized intermediary involved — which means that the tokens themselves are not controlled by anyone other than their respective owners.
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November

The Bitcoin value is rangebound and nonetheless unable to discover a clear course within the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at extra income over the previous week, however the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a vital space, unable to re-test the $20,000 area. On the...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto?

On this episode of NewsBTC’s day by day technical evaluation movies, we’re analyzing Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and the way the highest cryptocurrency may carry out within the close to time period towards altcoins. Check out the video under:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Versus Altcoins (BTC.D): October 20, 2022. Along...

