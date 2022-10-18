Read full article on original website
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays
The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
astaga.com
Charles Schwab Reveals Dangerous News For Bitcoin Price
The crypto market is struggling as a consequence of numerous macroeconomic components. The worth of Bitcoin continues to stay sluggish. BTC fell by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $19,177. The correction after the crypto rally has erased all of the BTC features. It’s barely holding on to a 0.27% enhance for the final 7 days. In keeping with Charles Schwab, the concern for Bitcoin buyers could be starting as a result of recession.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says US Dollar Index About To End Its Parabolic Rally, Predicts Massive Short Squeeze for Bitcoin
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting an epic short squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) as he believes the US dollar index (DXY) is about to lose steam. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 116,200 Twitter followers that the DXY looks poised to finally end its parabolic ascent. “The DXY is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whale Addresses At A 3-Year Supply Low, Here’s the Details…
After exhibiting some volatility final week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has maintained a gradual place at round $19,200 ranges. The latest BTC value motion has confused traders as to during which path it is going to swing subsequent. On-chain information additionally reveals an fascinating trade of palms between...
u.today
Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has weighed in on Bitcoin SV’s recent predicament by recalling that Bitcoin founder was, in fact, a single miner on the popular blockchain during its early days. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, announced that it would take legal action...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
astaga.com
Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Price As Whales Dump $4-B In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed because the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, managed to trim its latest losses because it continues to battle on this prolonged crypto winter. In line with monitoring from Coingecko, Ethereum is altering arms at $1,332.18, going up...
NEWSBTC
ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000
Over the past few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been enjoying traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto assets have been in the green, with some reclaims in their values. But the northward climb has just died out as of yesterday. EthereumPoW (ETHW) value crumbled by a whopping 11%. The...
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Taking Over the Crypto Space with its Plans for a Dynamic DeFi System, with plans to Win over TRON and Litecoin Users
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term used to describe the emerging class of tokenized assets traded via decentralized blockchain-based applications. DeFi tokens represent a new paradigm for transacting and investing in assets. The main innovation behind DeFi tokens is that they can be traded peer-to-peer without any centralized intermediary involved — which means that the tokens themselves are not controlled by anyone other than their respective owners.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin value is rangebound and nonetheless unable to discover a clear course within the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at extra income over the previous week, however the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a vital space, unable to re-test the $20,000 area. On the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto?
On this episode of NewsBTC’s day by day technical evaluation movies, we’re analyzing Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and the way the highest cryptocurrency may carry out within the close to time period towards altcoins. Check out the video under:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Versus Altcoins (BTC.D): October 20, 2022. Along...
