Read full article on original website
Related
Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Voters in Slovenia on Sunday cast ballots to elect a new president of the European Union nation, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight. Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday's vote is still seen...
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don't see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms
Comments / 0