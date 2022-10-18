Read full article on original website
Americans Love These 5 Montana Landmarks. Have You Seen Them?
Montana is full of incredible landmarks, but only five are included in the top 250 in America. According to a recent survey by our friends at Aqua Expeditions, five Montana landmarks are considered favorites amongst Americans. They recently polled 2,100 Americans to find out which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit.
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
Are These Very Popular Rivers The Most Dangerous In Montana?
Montana certainly has its share of rivers. Of course, some are a little more well-known such as the Missouri, Yellowstone, and the Clark Fork. Although, the Bighorn, Blackfoot, Gallatin, Kootenai, Madison, and Milk are popular choices for those that love life on the water as well. With activities like fishing,...
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest To Ever Hit Montana?
Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires, we've had our share of natural disasters over the years. The question is: which would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state's history?. According to The Active...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?
2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
THURSDAY: Huge Chunk of Montana Under Fire Weather Watch
A long, warm autumn comes with some risk as well over 1/2 of Montana is under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday. The GOOD news is that this dangerous period of time should be short lived with rain, snow and much cooler temperatures covering the entire state of Montana this weekend. Some regions are expecting significant snowfall in the higher elevations.
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret, Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the hot spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans as they fear their way of life and the way things are done here could be in danger. For those folks, they're certainly not going to like what I'm about to pass along.
Are You A Great Tipper? What’s The Standard Rule For Montanans?
Here's a question for you to ponder, when it comes to tipping, should you base it on percentage, quality of service, or both?. Apparently, depending on who you ask, the answer will be different. Whenever my wife, Jules, and I go out to dinner, she always looks to see what I tipped to ensure that I gave the "correct amount". Now, I consider this bit of an insult, as I consider myself a great tipper. Plus, while I will never give stiff a server, I do think that tips should be based on the quality of service.
Top Experts Explain Why Montana Is 3rd In United States For This
Given recent events, one of the most prominent questions we hear is, "Why is it so hard to find employees?" So the experts have chimed in to explain what might be the cause of this challenge. Montana recently ranked 3rd for states in which employers are struggling the most to...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software
Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Montana’s Electronic Voting Software and the Communist Chinese
First, a little background. This story first caught my eye via The Daily Caller. Turns out an election software company in the US has ties to the Communist Chinese Party, and their top executive was recently arrested. A few days later, I spotted an article by Roy McKenzie for a relatively new conservative news website called "Western Montana News" reporting that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
Montana Millionaire 2022 Lottery Tickets: You Probably Won’t Get One
When do the 2022 Montana Millionaire lottery tickets go on sale?. Mark you calendar and consider getting up at a decent hour if you REALLY want to buy one of the limited Montana Millionaire lottery tickets for 2022. They are going to absolute fly off the shelves (out of the computers). We're betting on a record setting sellout time this year, simply because it's become so popular.
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
Let’s “UnFake” the Montana News This Election Season
I had to be careful when I brought this up on the radio with John Jackson (@pvtjokerus via Twitter). He's a retired federal law enforcement officer who has also served alongside the military in places like Afghanistan, and I also happen to be an Iraq/Afghan veteran. Needless to say, when I mention that we are going to "un-F" something...it could go south very quickly...ha.
