Butte, MT

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
livelytimes.com

Bluegrass Blitz: John Reischman & the Jaybirds

Master of the mandolin John Reischman returns to intimate environs of The Myrna Loy in Helena with his talented bluegrass band, the Jaybirds, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The band’s Montana tour also takes them to Bozeman, Billings and Missoula. Reischman, often called the “mandolin master,” has been...
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Big buck on youth hunt

Twelve year-old Cole Koon, of Helena, went hunting with his brother, Levi, his dad, Brad, and Brian Olson during the Montana youth hunt. Cole bagged this nice buck somewhere northeast of Glasgow. Brian Olson swears he heard the buck say, “a bit early, A?” Haha. Nice work, Cole!
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located

BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
BUTTE, MT
XL Country 100.7

A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
BUTTE, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fire causes extensive damage to store in Butte

A fire in Butte caused extensive damage to a local business. People spotted flames throughout the exterior of Harrington’s Floor and Window Coverings on Harrison Avenue and reported it after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses say Butte-Silver Bow firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. “We smelled something burning,...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Helena police locate missing 14-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - People are asked to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old. The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins is a white male who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue-green eyes. Halo was last seen wearing a black...
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Stevensville runs past Butte Central in football finale

STEVENSVILLE — Senior running back Kellan Beller ran for four touchdowns and more than 100 yards as Stevensville rallied for a 34-21 Western A Conference high school football win over Butte Central Friday night. The game ended the season for both teams. Beller, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound college football prospect,...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
