Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York
Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth
Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant's last day will be Friday, November 11, said the owner in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
newyorkupstate.com
Vintage vibes, Adirondacks views await on historic Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
Corinth, N.Y. — The journey is not a long one — just 14 miles round trip. Yet no sooner has the train left the station than passengers are transported to another time when rail travel was common and packed cars bustled with activity. The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
North Country COVID cases prompt push for boosters
Officials confirmed nearly 30 new cases in a three-country region Sunday.
Crews make quick work of Greenwich fire
Fire crews were able to quickly knock down a two-alarm blaze at 7 Maplewood Court, in Greenwich Wednesday evening.
NYSP: Dexter man found dead in vehicle in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Dexter man was found dead in a vehicle in Tupper Lake on October 16, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the scene where a black 2009 GMC Sierra truck was on fire in a field off of McCarthy Street in the Village […]
Saratoga Police find missing high schooler
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing high school student.
Middle Granville man dies in Fort Ann rollover
A 79-year-old Middle Granville man died Tuesday afternoon after his car flipped near State Route 22 in Fort Ann.
WKTV
Tupper Lake Man charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested, 40-year-old Marc Counter of Tupper Lake on Tuesday, after he was found to allegedly, unlawfully, possess a pistol. Following his arrest, State Police with the help of Tupper Lake Police, investigated and seized, 2 additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, 2 illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
WCAX
Tupper Lake man charged with illegal gun stash
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man faces a slew of weapons-related charges after police say they seized an illegal gun stash. The New York State Police Tuesday arrested Marc Counter, 40, after they say he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a pistol. After further investigation with the help of local police, officers ended up seizing two more pistols, 31 long guns, two assault weapons, a silencer, and several high-capacity magazines.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown as Missing Saratoga Springs Man
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Saratoga Springs, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself...
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating body found inside burned pickup truck in Village of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out truck on Sunday in the Village of Tupper Lake. On Sunday at 1 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in a field off McCarthy Street and found a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames. The body of a man was located inside the vehicle.
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
Canajoharie PD looking for Beech-Nut graffiti vandals
The Canajoharie Police Department is trying to find the person, or people, who recently tagged the old Beech-Nut Factory with graffiti.
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
