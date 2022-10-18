ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NY

Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York

Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth

Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
Tupper Lake Man charged with 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested, 40-year-old Marc Counter of Tupper Lake on Tuesday, after he was found to allegedly, unlawfully, possess a pistol. Following his arrest, State Police with the help of Tupper Lake Police, investigated and seized, 2 additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, 2 illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Police investigating body found inside burned pickup truck in Village of Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out truck on Sunday in the Village of Tupper Lake. On Sunday at 1 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in a field off McCarthy Street and found a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames. The body of a man was located inside the vehicle.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
MARCY, NY
