ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 10

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Same party, same result

I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you! The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board endorsed several Democrats! (“Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations”) It’s good to know your editorial board endorses the failed Democratic policies on homelessness, drug abuse, crime, fiscal abuse, education, cost of living and...
OREGON STATE
WBUR

Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Polls show Johnson is a spoiler

If you’re a dissatisfied Democrat who’s planning to vote for Betsy Johnson, please consider this: The polls make it clear that Johnson will not win. (“The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor,” Sept. 28) Instead, your protest vote is...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy