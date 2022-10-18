Read full article on original website
Related
Top takeaways from final debate in Oregon governor’s race
The three candidates in Oregon’s race for governor met for their final televised debate on Wednesday, clashing on key issues such as education and homelessness as each of them sought to set themselves apart in the consequential election.
Democrat Tina Kotek faces attacks from two sides during final Oregon governor debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates for Oregon governor appeared on KGW Wednesday night for the fourth and final televised debate ahead of the November election. They were each asked to weigh in on major issues in the state, including homelessness, mental health and addiction services, education and abortion.
Slavery is on the ballot for Oregon voters, in 4 other US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: What the three candidates say they would do to help state’s economy
The governor of Oregon doesn’t have much control over the larger economic forces that determine whether the state’s economy is going to boom – or bust. “Mahonia Hall doesn’t set monetary policy,” said Betsy Johnson, one of the candidates who could move into the governor’s official residence after November’s election.
opb.org
Christine Drazan is bent on restoring GOP influence in Oregon. She now has her chance
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Christine Drazan had been in the Oregon House of Representatives for less than eight months when she staged her first coup. It was...
Readers respond: Same party, same result
I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you! The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board endorsed several Democrats! (“Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations”) It’s good to know your editorial board endorses the failed Democratic policies on homelessness, drug abuse, crime, fiscal abuse, education, cost of living and...
A new system to evaluate Utah’s judges gives voters information about the bench
The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, JPEC, provides a way for the public to learn more about Utah judges and make informed decisions when filling out a ballot. JPEC has provided information about judges for the past 10 years, but the state has developed a more efficient and accessible portal for voters to use this year.
coloradosun.com
Democrats running in Colorado’s major statewide races hold big leads over GOP challengers, new poll shows
The Colorado Democrats running for reelection this year to major statewide offices — including U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general and secretary of state — hold big leads over their Republican challengers less than a month before Election Day, according to a new poll released Wednesday. The poll was...
WBUR
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
kptv.com
Faith leaders campaign for measure that would tighten gun laws in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon faith leaders are urging voters to pass one of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and they plan to repeat that message every weekend up until the Nov. 8 election. Faith leaders are calling their statewide campaign for Measure 114, “Safe Oregon Sabbath.”...
‘Isn’t this America?’ Parents allege school boards flout Utah’s open meetings laws, squelch dissent
A broad-based coalition told lawmakers some local school boards in Utah violate the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions.
Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’
Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide” at the top of their online search results – ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide. The website – thanks to paid advertising – is...
focushillsboro.com
How A Third-party Candidate Upset The Oregon Governor’s Race And Might End Democrats’ Winning Streak
Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years, but this year’s contest may end the tradition thanks to a strong combination of regional and national problems, as well as a brash third-party candidate who is receiving double-digit support from voters. Observers and campaign organisers describe the race as...
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
Readers respond: Polls show Johnson is a spoiler
If you’re a dissatisfied Democrat who’s planning to vote for Betsy Johnson, please consider this: The polls make it clear that Johnson will not win. (“The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor,” Sept. 28) Instead, your protest vote is...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Governor Candidates Support Wheeler’s Suggested Plan To Address Homelessness
This week, Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, is anticipated to present a proposal to outlaw unauthorised camping. Early reports indicate that he would rather construct three big homeless campuses. Although the concept has been proposed before, it has never been carried out in Portland. Wheeler, who has dubbed the situation...
NBC News
Duncan: ‘Founding fathers’ didn’t expect U.S. voters to choose a Senator based on Trump and sports
Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor (R) Geoff Duncan sits down for an exclusive interview to discuss the battleground Senate race and the controversy surrounding Herschel Walker as Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee.Oct. 19, 2022.
Property tax bill could end a free ride for many water users in Utah's drought
A major bill unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill could dramatically change how water is paid for in the state. The bill was formally presented on Wednesday by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
The state of Utah's government internet systems go down
The state of Utah's computer networks experienced a major outage on Wednesday, impacting public-facing systems.
Comments / 10