ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whitewaterbanner.com

This Week’s City & School Board Meetings

City of Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission – Monday @ 4:30 p.m. Whitewater Unified School District School Board – Monday @ 6:00 – Closed Session. URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86763798346?pwd=b0JianEvUGRkMjhWM3dUK0hUOTdMQT09. – Passcode: 151719. Dial-in: 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 867 6379 8346. – Passcode: 151719. 7:00 p.m. Open Session via Zoom Online. Agenda...
WHITEWATER, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
whitewaterbanner.com

Memory Cafe Vacations event offered at Whitewater Library Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. Memory Cafés are designed for people living with memory loss, and their care partner. The Glacial River Library Memory Project hosts one café a month, rotating between four public libraries. The next café will be held Monday, November 14th at 10:30 A.M. at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, located at 431 W. Center St. in Whitewater. The theme will be Vacations! If it is convenient, please bring a postcard or souvenir to share. Please call 262-473-0530 for more information.
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

4-12 Robotics Program in WUSD Detailed for Local Group

The excitement and joy of solving challenging problems was evident as members of the elementary and high school robotics teams shared their experiences with members of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) on Thursday, October 20, in the high school library. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, and this chapter is made up of mainly retired educators from the Whitewater School District. DKG has been a supporter of Ferradermis, the high school FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team for years, writing grants for the team to purchase a 3D printer and other materials. This year, members of DKG would like to focus their grant writing on our elementary and middle school FIRST LEGO League (FLL) teams.
WHITEWATER, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

No. 3 Warhawk Football Falls to UW-Platteville on the Road

The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team fell to UW-Platteville 17-13 on the road Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks are one of three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams holding a 3-1 league mark, including UW-La Crosse and UWP. The Pioneers have won two consecutive games against top-25 teams and take...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

W3 Invests over $5000 to Support Mental Health in Whitewater

Working for Whitewater’s Wellness’ (W3) mission is to support programs, foster collaboration, and. advocate for policies that support healthy eating, physical activity, mental well-being and social. connection. W3’s main goal in 2022 was to establish a Healthy Minds workgroup. The Healthy Minds. workgroup includes mental health advocates...
WHITEWATER, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, at 8:40 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy