This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
City of Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission – Monday @ 4:30 p.m. Whitewater Unified School District School Board – Monday @ 6:00 – Closed Session. URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86763798346?pwd=b0JianEvUGRkMjhWM3dUK0hUOTdMQT09. – Passcode: 151719. Dial-in: 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 867 6379 8346. – Passcode: 151719. 7:00 p.m. Open Session via Zoom Online. Agenda...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Memory Cafe Vacations event offered at Whitewater Library Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. Memory Cafés are designed for people living with memory loss, and their care partner. The Glacial River Library Memory Project hosts one café a month, rotating between four public libraries. The next café will be held Monday, November 14th at 10:30 A.M. at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, located at 431 W. Center St. in Whitewater. The theme will be Vacations! If it is convenient, please bring a postcard or souvenir to share. Please call 262-473-0530 for more information.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Whippets Defeat Mount Horeb in a 5 Set Thriller, To Continue Tournament Run at Edgewood Saturday
The Whippet Volleyball Team gets to compete another day with the win against visiting Mount Horeb on Thursday, October 20! The Whippets came out firing and battled Mount Horeb down to the wire in a 5-set match within an electric home gym 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-6! “This team came...
4-12 Robotics Program in WUSD Detailed for Local Group
The excitement and joy of solving challenging problems was evident as members of the elementary and high school robotics teams shared their experiences with members of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) on Thursday, October 20, in the high school library. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, and this chapter is made up of mainly retired educators from the Whitewater School District. DKG has been a supporter of Ferradermis, the high school FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team for years, writing grants for the team to purchase a 3D printer and other materials. This year, members of DKG would like to focus their grant writing on our elementary and middle school FIRST LEGO League (FLL) teams.
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Six shot near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac, police say
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot early Saturday morning. All are expected to survive.
Young victims of Pulaski bonfire explosion being treated in Milwaukee
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
No. 3 Warhawk Football Falls to UW-Platteville on the Road
The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team fell to UW-Platteville 17-13 on the road Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks are one of three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams holding a 3-1 league mark, including UW-La Crosse and UWP. The Pioneers have won two consecutive games against top-25 teams and take...
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
W3 Invests over $5000 to Support Mental Health in Whitewater
Working for Whitewater’s Wellness’ (W3) mission is to support programs, foster collaboration, and. advocate for policies that support healthy eating, physical activity, mental well-being and social. connection. W3’s main goal in 2022 was to establish a Healthy Minds workgroup. The Healthy Minds. workgroup includes mental health advocates...
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, at 8:40 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
