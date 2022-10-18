The excitement and joy of solving challenging problems was evident as members of the elementary and high school robotics teams shared their experiences with members of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) on Thursday, October 20, in the high school library. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, and this chapter is made up of mainly retired educators from the Whitewater School District. DKG has been a supporter of Ferradermis, the high school FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team for years, writing grants for the team to purchase a 3D printer and other materials. This year, members of DKG would like to focus their grant writing on our elementary and middle school FIRST LEGO League (FLL) teams.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO