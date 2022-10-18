Read full article on original website
Georgie A. Freese, 86, Rockport
Georgie A. Freese, 86, of Rockport, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Wellington Parc in Owensboro, Kentucky. Georgie was born in Richland on November 9, 1935 to the late George and Marguarie (Fulks) Collins. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She had also been a...
Jason R. Egbert, 49, Chandler
Jason Robert Egbert, 49, of Chandler, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born on December 26, 1972, to Gary Egbert and Rebecca (Harris) Phillips. Jason worked as a parts delivery driver for Peterbilt of Evansville. He enjoyed working...
Photo Gallery: Prehistoric critters in Rockport’s historic downtown
The Spencer County Public Library pulled out all the stops for its “Food Truck Monday “ event last week. Games, food vendors, a chance to try out Halloween costumes and other activities were more than enough to draw a crowd. The real attraction came when some dinosaurs from FelleRexPress out of Evansville arrived in costumes.
Dorothy C. Merter, 96, Celestine
Dorothy C. Merter, 96 of Celestine, passed away at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home. Dorothy was born in Celestine on September 17, 1926, to Henry and Petronella “Nellie” (Hoffman) Humbert. She married Frank J. Merter on October 24, 1950, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2008.
Sherry A. Van Winkle, 75, Ferdinand
Sherry Ann Van Winkle, 75, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. Sherry was born in Tell City on February 19, 1947, to Albert and Mary B. (Barbre) Wheatley. She was united in marriage with Robert Van Winkle on September 17, 1966, in St. John’s Catholic Church in Bristow. Robert passed away on April 14, 2010.
Photo Gallery: South Spencer vs Forest Park Volleyball Sectional
Last Thursday night, at Perry Central High School in Leopold, the South Spencer volleyball team took on Forest Park in their Class 2A, Sectional 48 opener. The Lady Rebels fell to the Rangers 11-25, 15-25, 16-25. You can find the full story in this week’s edition of the Spencer County...
