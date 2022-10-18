Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Offers Active Shooter Training to Local Organizations
An active shooter situation is the last thing you want in your business or organization but knowing how to handle one is now part of managing the environment in which you, your employees, and your customers operate. Are you prepared for it? Probably not. That is why Bartlesville Police Department...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
kggfradio.com
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
KTUL
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022
The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction
The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
publicradiotulsa.org
101-year-old race massacre survivor to be deposed for lawsuit
Attorneys for the three known 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors were back in court Tuesday for a hearing on requests from the city and other entities to dismiss a lawsuit seeking compensation from the government for participating in the massacre. Judge Caroline Wall said Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead attorney for the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Collinsville Warns About Fraud Calls in Area
Robo and fraud calls are so commonplace that most people just hang up and ignore them but recently, some of the calls in the Collinsville area have begun to get more detailed and more personal in their approach which is negatively impacting the city's image. So the City and the Police department took to social media to straighten out the misunderstandings.
1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
Tulsa Police Chief On Violent Crime Trend Among Young People
TULSA, Okla. - Violent crimes involving high school students appear to be increasing around Tulsa such as the recent shooting at McClain. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined News On 6 to talk about what the department is doing to help change this trend.
news9.com
Firefighters Respond To Grass Fire In Tulsa
Firefighters were on the scene of a grass fire in a field near 36th Street North and Highway 169. Crews so far have been able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tulsa County is still currently under a burn ban.
bartlesvilleradio.com
COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation
The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
Rogers County man set to be executed for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. — A Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter is set to be executed Thursday. Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10 a.m. Cole was previously denied clemency in late September by the...
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28
It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa
A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
