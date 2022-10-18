ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Offers Active Shooter Training to Local Organizations

An active shooter situation is the last thing you want in your business or organization but knowing how to handle one is now part of managing the environment in which you, your employees, and your customers operate. Are you prepared for it? Probably not. That is why Bartlesville Police Department...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act

Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KTUL

Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022

The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction

The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

101-year-old race massacre survivor to be deposed for lawsuit

Attorneys for the three known 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors were back in court Tuesday for a hearing on requests from the city and other entities to dismiss a lawsuit seeking compensation from the government for participating in the massacre. Judge Caroline Wall said Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead attorney for the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Collinsville Warns About Fraud Calls in Area

Robo and fraud calls are so commonplace that most people just hang up and ignore them but recently, some of the calls in the Collinsville area have begun to get more detailed and more personal in their approach which is negatively impacting the city's image. So the City and the Police department took to social media to straighten out the misunderstandings.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Respond To Grass Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters were on the scene of a grass fire in a field near 36th Street North and Highway 169. Crews so far have been able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tulsa County is still currently under a burn ban.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation

The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28

It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

